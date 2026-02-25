Who is Charles Latibeaudiere's wife? A look at the personal life of the TMZ mainstay
Charles Latibeaudiere’s wife is Barbara Sherwood, a television director and producer. The couple has been married for years, and while he is widely known for his role on TMZ, she has built her own successful career behind the scenes. Together, they maintain a relatively private yet enduring relationship away from the spotlight.
- Charles Latibeaudiere hails from the Bronx, New York, United States, and was born on 12 September 1969.
- He is the co-executive producer and on-air personality of TMZ on TV, having previously worked as a supervising producer on Extra.
- The media personality married Barbara on 26 June 2004. They keep their marriage away from the spotlight, and it is unknown whether they have kids.
Who is Charles Latibeaudiere’s wife?
Charles Latibeaudiere’s spouse is Barbara Sherwood. She worked as a news director and has approximately nine production credits to her name, including Extra, CW Now, Very Funny News, Extra on Essence, and TBS Weekend Extra. Her last known credit dates back to 2016.
Charles Latibeaudiere and Barbara Sherwood’s relationship journey
The television producer and Barbara Sherwood reportedly met in 2003 while working on the entertainment news programme Extra. What began as a professional collaboration gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship.
The couple exchanged vows on 26 June 2004 at The Catalina Room in Rancho Palos Verdes, marking the start of their marriage. Following their marriage, Charles Latibeaudiere and Barbara Sherwood have kept their personal life largely out of the public eye. As a result, it is unclear whether the couple shares any children.
While Charles continues to appear on-air and serve as co-executive producer of TMZ on TV, Barbara has largely stepped away from the spotlight. She has not received any known directing credits since 2016, and it remains uncertain whether she has officially retired from television production.
Charles Latibeaudiere’s background and early life
Charles Latibeaudiere was born in the Bronx, New York City, United States, on 12 September 1969, making him 56 years old as of February 2026. His zodiac sign is Virgo. While details about his parents and early family life remain largely private, he is reportedly one of three siblings. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.
Regarding his education, he earned his undergraduate degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.
What does Charles Latibeaudiere do for a living?
Charles Latibeaudiere is a seasoned television producer best known as a co-executive producer of TMZ on TV. He launched his career in local news at KTVK in Phoenix, Arizona, starting as a production assistant before rising to produce weekend broadcasts and eventually the station’s nightly weekday newscast.
In 1995, he joined Telepictures Productions to help develop the entertainment news programme Extra. As a supervising producer, he oversaw the daily production of more than 2,500 episodes, playing a central role in shaping the show’s fast-paced, celebrity-focused format.
A major turning point came in 2007 when he teamed up with Harvey Levin and Jim Paratore to expand the popular website TMZ.com into a syndicated television series. The project evolved into TMZ on TV, where he serves as co-executive producer and also appears on-air as one of its regular contributors.
In recognition of his achievements, he was honoured in 2011 with induction into the Bronx Walk of Fame, located just steps from Yankee Stadium in his hometown.
Charles Latibeaudiere’s net worth explained
According to Hamariweb, Charles Latibeaudiere’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $15 million. His wealth is largely attributed to his long-running and successful career in television broadcasting and production.
As a senior executive and on-air personality, he has earned a steady income over the years, with his annual salary estimated to range between $79,823 and $142,071, although the figures are unverified.
Alongside his wife, Charles Latibeaudiere purchased a home in Hermosa Beach for $1.114 million in December 2003. The property is a 1,724-square-foot condominium located at 210 10th Street. It features three bedrooms and four bathrooms, offering a comfortable living space in the coastal community.
FAQs
- What is Charles Latibeaudiere’s age? The media personality’s date of birth is 12 September 1969, making him 56 years old as of February 2026.
- Where does Charles Latibeaudiere live now? He reportedly resides in Hermosa Beach, where he and his wife purchased a condominium in 2003.
- Did Charles Latibeaudiere go to college? He pursued his undergraduate studies at Arizona State University, obtaining a degree in broadcasting journalism.
- What is Charles Latibeaudiere known for? He is best known as a co-executive producer and on-air personality of TMZ on TV. Previously, he worked as a supervising producer on Extra.
- How much is Charles Latibeaudiere worth? His net worth is alleged to be about $15 million, primarily earned through his long career in television production and broadcasting.
- Is Charles Latibeaudiere married? The media personality tied the knot with Barbara Sherwood on 26 June 2004 at The Catalina Room in Rancho Palos Verdes.
- Does Charles Latibeaudiere have children? There is no publicly confirmed information about whether he and his wife have children, as they keep their family life private.
- Are Charles Latibeaudiere and Barbara Sherwood still together? No reports indicate their separation or divorce, and therefore, they are believed to be still married.
- How tall is Charles Latibeaudiere? He stands at 6 feet 2 inches (187 centimetres) tall.
Charles Latibeaudiere has built a lasting career in entertainment journalism through dedication and industry expertise. While he remains a familiar face on TMZ on TV, he keeps his personal life largely private. He has been married to Barbara Sherwood for over two decades, and the couple has consistently kept their relationship away from public scrutiny.
