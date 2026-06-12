A video of content creator Nasboi and his alleged lover has surfaced online, and fans are reading meaning into it

In the clip, the skit maker was seen walking into the venue of an event while being followed by a beautiful lady

Ossai Ovie Success shared the video and pointed out what he observed about the interaction between the skit maker and the lady

Ossai Ovie Success, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to the Delta State Governor, has shared a video of skit maker Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, popularly known as Nasboi, and his alleged lover at an event.

In the clip, the comedian was seen walking into the venue while a beautiful lady, believed to be his alleged lover, followed closely behind him. The pair were dressed in matching colours.

Reactions as outrage trails Nasboi’s treatment of alleged lover in public. Photo credit@nasboi

Source: Instagram

However, Nasboi appeared to be walking ahead of the lady without pausing for her to catch up with him.

Whenever the skit maker stopped to greet people at the event, the lady stood some distance away while he exchanged pleasantries with others.

Ossai Success reacts to Nasboi's behaviour

Reacting to the video, Ossai said he was disappointed by the way the skit maker treated the lady.

According to him, Nasboi failed to hold the lady's hand and allowed her to walk behind him as though she were a security guard, which he found disappointing.

Sharing further, Ossai stated that the lady deserved better treatment than what she received in public. He added that a little romance, such as holding hands and walking side by side, would have made her feel valued and made the moment more special for both of them.

Nasboi’s dragged over treatment of alleged lover in public, Photo credit@nasobi

Source: Instagram

He also argued that Nasboi's actions sent the wrong message to the public and reflected how much he values her in private.

Fans agree with Ossai Success's observation

Many social media users agreed with Ossai's remarks, saying he was right about what he observed in the video involving Nasboi and the lady.

Some people even stated that if they were in the lady's position, they would have quietly walked away and left him to continue on his own.

However, others disagreed with Ossai and advised him to mind his business, arguing that people should not make assumptions about another person's relationship based on a short video clip.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Nasboi

Here are comments below:

@dorise974 commented:

"He act like a boy that he is. He lacks confidence, that's what the shaking of head indicates."

@kellyshyane shared:

"Ok so go hold her hand na. If na me, na my back he go dey see, I don go house ."

@ruddylola stated:

"He force the gal come."

@billion_dollar_massuse wrote:

"The girl is beautiful and bold."

@update_for_real wrote:

"First time am agreeing with you on this, the way he is leaving the girl behind is not cool."

@ghene.ro reacted:

"It's seems she is not proud of her, Ossai Ovie first time when u talk watin get sense."

Nasboi shares his dating preference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasboi stirred reactions online after speaking about his dating experiences and financial expectations in relationships.

The entertainer explained that he had worked hard to become financially stable and would not take his efforts lightly. He stated that he would not date certain categories of women. Nasboi also warned that broke women should stay away from him.

His statement generated mixed reactions, with some fans agreeing with his stance while others shared personal opinions about dating standards.

Source: Legit.ng