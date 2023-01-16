Big Brother Titans: Ebubu’s biography, age, origins, socials

Big Brother Titans' Ebubu is an actor, model, and reality TV star. He is a Big Brother Titans season 1 contestant, which premiered on 15 January 2023. The show is a fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of Big Brother and is shot in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Ebubu, the only albino in the house, is a dynamic personality. He is open-minded and has an interest in the environment around him. The young actor is resilient, funny and determined to succeed in life. He hopes to outlast the 20 contestants in the reality show and win the grand prize of $100,000.

Profile summary

Full name Ebubu Gender Male Age 28 years (as of January 2022) Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Actor, model, reality TV star

Big Brother Titans Ebubu's biography

The BBTitans contestant was born and raised in Lagos and currently lives in Lagos, Nigeria. However, he is originally from Anambra State. He is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity.

He is from a humble background and was raised in a Christian family. Regarding his studies, he graduated in Theatre Arts from Lagos State University.

Why is Ebubu from BBTitans famous?

Ebubu is an actor, fashion model and reality television star. He became famous after making it as one of the housemates in the Big Brother Titans (Ziyakhala Wahala) show in January 2023. When asked why he joined the show, the actor said he wanted to express himself creatively. He is eager to show the world what he is made of.

The reality star is funny and has been cracking the Big Brother house up. He is also very good at mimicking accents. Although he is a team player, he prefers to avoid taking leadership positions. He says that making it into the Big Brother house is a massive trophy, and he hopes to emerge as the winner. He hopes to bring drama to the house by getting into people's heads.

Ebubu has been featured in several music videos including in Yemi Alade's True Love music video in 2020. One of his hobbies is listening to music; his favourite is afrobeat.

BBTitans Ebubu's social media presence

He is also active on different social media platforms. His Instagram has been on the rise since he joined Big Brother and has over 12k followers at the time of this writing. The following are his social media handles:

Who is Ebubu from Big Brother Titans' girlfriend?

The reality TV star is currently single. He says he will think about mingling in the house as time passes.

Fast facts about Ebubu

Who is BBTitans Ebubu? He is an actor, fashion model and reality television star. Where is Ebubu from? The BBTitans contestant hails from Anambra State in Nigeria. What is Ebubu's age? The Nigerian reality star is 28 years old as of January 2023. Who is Ebubu dating? The reality star is currently single. Where does Ebubu live? The model currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What is Ebubu's nationality? He is a Nigerian national. What is Ebubu's favourite music? The actor has a strong passion for Afrobeat music.

Ebubu was born and raised in Anambra State, Nigeria. He is one of the 20 contestants in Big Brother Titans (Ziyakhala Wahala). The actor hopes to win this year's Big Brother show and take home $100,000.

