Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has approved the release of ₦300 million intervention funds for indigenes

The money is for Imo State students at the Nigerian Law School and South African returnees who are indigenes of the state

The Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, shared more details about the financial gestures

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Owerri, Imo State - Governor Hope Uzodimma has released ₦300 million to Imo State returnees from South Africa and Imo State students at the Nigerian Law School.

The Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said returnees numbering 250 will receive ₦1 million each to enhance their rehabilitation and integration.

Emelumba added that 100 Imo students at the Law school will receive ₦500,000 each to help them cope with the rising cost of living.

As reported by Channels Television, Emelumba made this known in a statement issued on Friday, June 12, in Owerri.

He explained that the humanitarian gestures are done due to the difficult circumstances in which the beneficiaries found themselves.

“The law students made a passionate appeal to His Excellency to support them to cushion the global inflation as regards the cost of living. As a caring father, he responded promptly.”

Emelumba recalled that this was not the first time that Governor Uzodinma had gone to the aid of the law students.

“Most of them are on the scholarship list of the state government, and from time to time, the governor extends a helping hand to them.”

The commissioner said Governor Uzodinma felt that the traumatised indigenes from South Africa needed help, hence he approved what he described as” re- integration fund” for them.

According to Emelumba, Governor Uzodinma was convinced that the returnees needed a helping hand from the government to enable them to settle down with minimum discomfort.

First batch of Nigerians return from South Africa

Recall that over 200 Nigerians returned to Lagos State from South Africa due to renewed xenophobic attacks.

Top Nigerian government officials welcomed the returnees, assuring them of support and reintegration assistance.

The next evacuations of Nigerians from South Africa are scheduled for June 15, 18, 22, and 24, 2026.

Nigeria threatens retaliatory actions against South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the federal government considered possible diplomatic and economic measures against South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu rejected claims that affected Nigerians were illegal migrants and said businesses and families had been targeted.

President Bola Tinubu approved five evacuation flights as more than 1,000 Nigerians registered to return home voluntarily.

Source: Legit.ng