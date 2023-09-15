Lil Tjay’s age, height, real name, birthday, family, record label

Lil Tjay is a New York-based rapper, singer, and songwriter. He has released multiple hits and is best known for songs such as Beat the Odds, Calling My Phone, and Love Hurts. What is Lil Tjay’s age? Explore the life of the rapper to know him better.

The rapper performs on day 3 of the Reading Festival 2023 at Richfield Avenue in Reading, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lil Tjay started singing in 2016. His popularity began rising after he released his debut song, Resume. In his music career, he has collaborated with some of the best US rappers and released several songs. Find out how old Lil Tjay is and other lesser-known details about him.

Full name Tione Jayden Merritt Nickname Lil Tjay Gender Male Date of birth 30 April 1996 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Bronx Dance Academy Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Instagram @liltjay X (Twitter) @liltjay TikTok @liltjay Facebook @LilTjay

Lil Tjay’s bio

Lil Tjay’s real name is Tione Jayden Merritt. He was reportedly raised by a single mother with a Ghanaian ethnic background. He was born and raised in The Bronx, New York, United States.

He has two younger siblings, Melvoni and Tione. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Lil Tjay’s family resides in New York City, New York, United States.

Did Lil Tjay attend high school?

He went to high school but frequently got into trouble, such as school fights and robberies that led to his detention at a youth detention centre. He later joined Bronx Dance Academy, where he honed his skills in performing arts.

What is Lil Tjay’s age?

The US rapper is 21 years old as of 2023. Lil Tjay’s birthday is 30 April 2001. His zodiac sign is Taurus. He was born and raised in The Bronx, New York, United States.

Career

The rapper’s music career reportedly started in 2016 when he was in a youth detention centre, where he began writing song lyrics. The song Resume is among his first releases, and his popularity began growing.

He participated in multiple music competitions, and his talent attracted much attention. Lil Tjay’s record label is Columbia Records, which signed him in 2018.

The rapper performs at Fabrique in Milan, Italy. Photo: Sergione Infuso

Source: Getty Images

He sings multiple music genres, including hip-hop, trap, drill, and R&B. So far, he has released three studio albums, True 2 Myself, Destined 2 Win, and 222.

The rapper has also worked with musicians such as Sleepy Hallow, Rich The Kid, and Kaash Paige. Here is a list of some of Lil Tjay’s hits.

Calling My Phone

Beat the Odds

Love Hurts

Give You What You Want

Heart Felt Soul

Same Friends

Zoo York

One Take

Foster Baby

Leaked

Ruthless

Is Lil Tjay dating anyone?

The Beats the Odds singer is seemingly not dating anyone, as he has not revealed anything about his love life. However, he started dating rumours with fellow rapper Ice Spice in February 2023 after gifting her an expensive watch on her birthday.

The Princess Diana singer dismissed the speculations, saying they were only good friends. The two rappers collaborated on the song Gangsta Boo.

Lil Tjay has been romantically linked to a few women in the past. The rapper reportedly previously dated rappers Chinese Kitty, Rubi Rose, and YouTube star Lala Baptiste.

What happened to Lil Tjay?

The rapper was shot on 22 June 2022 in Edgewater, New Jersey, United States. He sustained severe wounds during the incident but later recovered after being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.

In another incident on 16 January 2023, he was arrested in The Bronx, New York, United States. He was going to shoot a music video when he was allegedly found in possession of a weapon.

The rapper performs onstage during day 3 at the Rolling Loud Miami 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

FAQs about Lil Tjay

What is Lil Tjay’s date of birth? The US rapper was born on 30 April 2001. How old is Lil Tjay? He is 21 years old as of 2023. What is Lil Tjay’s place of birth? He was born in The Bronx, New York, United States. Where does Lil Tjay live? He resides in New York City, New York, United States. What is Lil Tjay’s nationality? The New York native is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Does Lil Tjay have a girlfriend? The Love Hurts singer is seemingly not in a relationship as of writing. What is Lil Tjay’s height? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Lil Tjay’s age is proof that age is just but a number–he has achieved a lot worth admiring despite being young. The rapper has been in the US music industry since 2016 and has released three studio albums with several songs. He lives in New York City, New York, United States.

