BBNaija's Imisi has opened up about allegations that she won the reality show by sleeping her way to the top

She addressed the claims during the reunion party after Faith raised the issue and questioned her about it

Many fans sided with Imisi after her heated response to Faith, as the exchange escalated to the point where other housemates had to step in to prevent a physical confrontation

A video has captured how Big Brother Naija winner Imisi Ayanwale reacted to allegations that she slept her way to victory on the reality show.

The 24-year-old emerged as the winner of the 2025 edition of the show and walked away with the N150 million grand prize. During the reunion, Faith, a former housemate who was disqualified during the competition, confronted her about the allegation.

Reactions as BBNaija’s Imisi fires back at claims she slept her way to victory, blasts Faith. Photo credit@imisiofficial/@faithadewale

Source: Instagram

In response, Imisi stood up and moved towards Faith, but was restrained by another housemate before the situation could escalate.

The reality star said she had come prepared for the confrontation because she had been informed that such an issue would be raised. According to her, the most important thing was winning the show, and she achieved that.

Imisi also stated that the prize money was already in her account and that she had not touched it.

Faith reacts as BBNaija’s Imisi fires back at claims she slept her way to victory. Photo credit@faithadewale

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Imisi blasts Faith over allegation

Continuing her response, Imisi described Faith as a "crazy fellow" and showed him her bag, which looked like a firearm. She claimed that Faith was the reason she came prepared with it.

She warned that she would not engage in a back-and-forth argument with him and continued to drag him in Yoruba, using several unprintable words while visibly angry.

Faith Adewale, however, remained calm and simply stared at her. He said he was proud of her but maintained that she had not properly addressed the allegation he raised.

Recall that Imisi and Faith were not on good terms during their time in Biggie's house. They previously clashed over kerosene, and it took the intervention of other housemates to settle the dispute.

Imisi has also claimed that Faith misunderstood her and began disrespecting her over comments she made while tipsy. She further alleged that Faith simply does not like her.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to video about Faith

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video about Faith and Imisi. Here are comments below:

@hecallsmepinky reacted:

"She won period."

@itz_eberegal wrote:

"They should chop English. My girl is counting her money so she can't hear him."

@okeangel1 said:

"She won the money, leave the English. She’s Razz, she outsmarted the disqualified one!!! This wasn’t a game of pity votes; she entertained the audience."

Imisi suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija season 10 winner Imisi was seen struggling with her clothes after she was called on stage.

In a viral video, as Imisi turned her back to the audience who came to witness the live show, her zipper was almost down. She tried to use her hand to cover it before leaving the stage.

Source: Legit.ng