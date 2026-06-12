An international traveler who is touring places in Nigeria has shared a video of his recent visit to a lovely mall in the country

The oyinbo man recorded and shared his lovely experience online while touring the shopping facility

He described the mall in Nigeria as the best-organised mall he had seen in the whole of Africa

An international traveler, @travel_with_dav, has expressed his amazement on TikTok after visiting a mall based in Nigeria.

The oyinbo man recorded his tour of the facility, sharing his observations about the layout, premium brands, and the recreational spaces available inside.

An oyinbo man wonders as he records a beautiful man in Nigeria. Photo credit: @trave_with_dav/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He openly praised the establishment for its architectural standard and structural setup. Despite not mentioning the name of the mall, many who recognised it affirmed that it was the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

Oyinbo man shares Jabi Lake Mall experience

During his walkthrough, the traveler noted the presence of several premium fashion, perfume, and cosmetic brands on the premises. He highlighted storefronts such as Hugo Boss, Maison Oud, and L’Occitane, alongside global fast-food chains like Burger King and Domino's Pizza.

He shared his thoughts directly on the layout, stating that the design stood out positively compared to other shopping spaces he had visited across the continent.

@travel_with_dav said in the TikTok video:

"To be honest, this is probably the best shopping mall organized from the organization perspective... And I think it's probably the best one so far I have seen in Africa in general."

The traveler concluded his tour by walking onto the upper deck of the facility to showcase the surrounding environment. The video showed the open view of Jabi Lake, featuring the water, green landscape, and boats operating on the lake.

Reactions to Oyinbo man's Nigerian mall experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the traveler's post below:

Nico said:

"You need to come to South Africa....we have the best by far."

Milly Khalo said:

"I didn't know Nigeria has a mall like this. This is beautiful and we never shown such."

Dave_ said:

"God bless Nigeria every day."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Nigerian man surprises couple in mall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a gentleman challenged a couple he met at a shopping mall to select any items they fancied within a mere half-minute.

Source: Legit.ng