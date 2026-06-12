Oyinbo Man in Awe Over Shopping Mall He Saw in Nigeria, Posts Video of It Online: "Best in Africa"
- An international traveler who is touring places in Nigeria has shared a video of his recent visit to a lovely mall in the country
- The oyinbo man recorded and shared his lovely experience online while touring the shopping facility
- He described the mall in Nigeria as the best-organised mall he had seen in the whole of Africa
An international traveler, @travel_with_dav, has expressed his amazement on TikTok after visiting a mall based in Nigeria.
The oyinbo man recorded his tour of the facility, sharing his observations about the layout, premium brands, and the recreational spaces available inside.
He openly praised the establishment for its architectural standard and structural setup. Despite not mentioning the name of the mall, many who recognised it affirmed that it was the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.
Oyinbo man shares Jabi Lake Mall experience
During his walkthrough, the traveler noted the presence of several premium fashion, perfume, and cosmetic brands on the premises. He highlighted storefronts such as Hugo Boss, Maison Oud, and L’Occitane, alongside global fast-food chains like Burger King and Domino's Pizza.
He shared his thoughts directly on the layout, stating that the design stood out positively compared to other shopping spaces he had visited across the continent.
@travel_with_dav said in the TikTok video:
"To be honest, this is probably the best shopping mall organized from the organization perspective... And I think it's probably the best one so far I have seen in Africa in general."
The traveler concluded his tour by walking onto the upper deck of the facility to showcase the surrounding environment. The video showed the open view of Jabi Lake, featuring the water, green landscape, and boats operating on the lake.
Reactions to Oyinbo man's Nigerian mall experience
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the traveler's post below:
Nico said:
"You need to come to South Africa....we have the best by far."
Milly Khalo said:
"I didn't know Nigeria has a mall like this. This is beautiful and we never shown such."
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Dave_ said:
"God bless Nigeria every day."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Nigerian man surprises couple in mall
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a gentleman challenged a couple he met at a shopping mall to select any items they fancied within a mere half-minute.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng