Shemane Deziel Nugent's biography: Meet Ted Nugent's wife

Shemane Deziel Nugent is an American media personality and best-selling author. She is best known for championing fitness, healthy eating, safe housing, and faith-based ideals for over four decades. Shemane Deziel's biography paints a clear picture of her active roles as a social and political influencer in America.

Deziel's fame as the wife of a Rock and Roll legend was only increased by her experience as a fitness expert, creating programs such as Zumba in the Circuit, Curves and Zumba and Rock N Roll Step, among others. The career versatility seen in Shemane Nugent's bio highlights her success in the writing, production, broadcasting, health and wellness industries.

Profile summary

Full name Shemane Deziel Nugent Nickname Shemane Date of birth 15 July 1962 Age 62 years as of 2024 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Jackson County, Missouri, United States of America Current residence Waco, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Theodore Anthony Nugent Children 1 College Wayne State University, Central Michigan University, University of Metaphysics Profession TV personality, author Net worth $400,000 Social media Instagram , , X (Twitter)

Shemane Deziel's biography

Shemane was born on 15 July 1962 in Jackson County, Missouri, United States of America. Although she has spent years in the limelight, little is known about her immediate family, except for her one brother, Guy.

What is Shemane Nugent's age?

Born on 15 July 1962, the television and podcast host is 62 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where did Shemane Nugent go to school?

In a Facebook post, Nugent revealed that she was a cheerleader while studying at Central Michigan University. According to her LinkedIn bio, she attended Wayne State University, where she pursued a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts in radio and television. She later completed her Masters degree in Metaphysics at the University of Metaphysics.

Career

Shemane was an active child star who participated in cheerleading and gymnastics. This passion has fueled her career as a fitness instructor since the 1980s. Detroit's Most Physical Female specializes in Zumba and provides fitness advice through one-on-one sessions and her social media pages.

The Zumba guru, who was named Detroit's Most Physical Female in 1986, was appointed to the Michigan Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness. The licensed Zumba Jammer has also worked around the world, helping Zumba instructors develop their teaching and choreography skills.

As an advocate for health, faith, and freedom, Shemane has appeared on various major media outlets, including C-SPAN, Discovery, VH1, CMT, and FOX News.

She passionately spreads her ideals of health, patriotism and faith by hosting her own podcast, Faith & Freedom. Since 2018, she has co-hosted an outdoor lifestyle, hunting and conservation show, Ted Nugent Spirit of the Wild, on the Pursuit Channel alongside her husband and son.

She is also the brains behind Killer House, a documentary highlighting the dangers of toxic mould. The show, which debuted during the 2022 second annual Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival, was based on her health crisis, which was brought on by mould in her home.

She is a motivational speaker and a #1 New York Times bestselling author of at least seven books. Below is a list of all the books she has authored.

Book Year of publication Kill It & Grill It: A Guide to Preparing and Cooking Wild Game and Fish 2002 Married to a Rock Star 2003 4 Minutes a Day, Rock 'n Roll Your Way to HAPPY: Be Happier, Healthier, More Prosperous, and Live the Life of Your Dreams 2015 4 Minutes to Happy: Be Happier, Healthier, and Live the Life of Your Dreams 2019 Faith and Freedom Planner 2021 Healthier, More Prosperous, and Live the Life of Your Dreams Killer House: Is The Air In Your House Killing You? 2023 Abundantly Well: Bible-Based Wisdom for Weight Loss, Increased Energy, and Vibrant Health 2025 (Expected publication)

When did Shemane Deziel Nugent and Ted Nugent marry?

Ted Nugent, an American Rock and Roll artist, married Shemane Deziel on 21 January 1989. The couple has one son, Theodore Tobias Nugent, better known as Todd Nugent.

FAQs

When was Shemane Nugent born? She was born on 15 July 1962 in Jackson County, Missouri, in the United States. How old is Shemane Deziel Nugent? She is 62 years old as of 2024, having been born on 15 July 1962. What does Shemane Nugent do for a living? She is an author, podcast and TV show host as well as a fitness instructor and wellness advocate. What is Shemane Nugent's net worth? According to the Irish Sun and Bild, she has an alleged net worth of $400,000. How did Ted Nugent meet Shemane Deziel? The Nugents met at a radio station where Shemane worked as a reporter, and Ted was a guest DJ. Is Ted Nugent still married to Shemane? The conservative celebrities are still married at the time of writing. What is the age difference between Ted Nugent and his wife's age? The couple shares a 14-year age difference. How many kids does Shemane Nugent have? She has one son, Todd Nugent.

Shemane Deziel is a multi-faceted individual who has become influential as a conservative activist and a wellness and fitness advocate. She has taken a determined initiative to advocate for mental health wellness and increase awareness of mould and safe housing. She is married to rock star Ted Nugent and has one son, Todd.

