Upcoming K-dramas for July promise excitement with titles like The Husband, Family Relationship Certificate, and Dream to You. Fans can catch these must-see shows on popular platforms including Netflix, tvN, MBC, and JTBC.

Watch Spooky in Love (L), Dream to You (C), and The Husband (R). Photo: @namastehallyu on Instagram, @KimYooJungUpdates, @kdotcom21 on Facebook (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Upcoming K-dramas like Spooky in Love and Dream to You set to premiere in July 2026.

and set to premiere in July 2026. Park Eun-bin stars in highly anticipated occult romantic comedy Spooky in Love on Netflix.

stars in highly anticipated occult romantic comedy on Netflix. Fans can look forward to ongoing series like Agent Kim Reactivated throughout July 2026.

Upcoming K-drama releases hitting screens in July 2026

The July 2026 new Korean series release schedule brings a brilliant mix of dark mysteries, lighthearted comedy, and sweeping romance. Whether you prefer tracking down ghosts or unravelling corporate webs, here is the ultimate guide to update your personal watchlist.

Title Where to watch Release date The Husband KBS2 4 July 2026 Family Relationship Certificate MBC 6 July 2026 Dream to You tvN, TVING 13 July 2026 Spooky in Love tvN, Netflix 18 July 2026 Liar MBC, Wavve 24 July 2026

The Husband (4 July)

Genre : Romance, thriller

: Romance, thriller Directors : Kim Jung-hyun and Kim Min-tae

: Kim Jung-hyun and Kim Min-tae Lead cast : Namkoong Min, Lee Seol as Go Se-yun, Kim Dae-myung

: Namkoong Min, Lee Seol as Go Se-yun, Kim Dae-myung Where to watch: KBS2

The Husband is a romance-thriller series that premieres on KBS2 on 4 July 2026. South Korean actor Namkoong Min stars alongside Lee Seol and Kim Dae-myung.

Kang Tae-ju, played by Namkoong Min, is a successful neurosurgeon whose life completely changes after he and his estranged wife agree to a divorce. The very next day, his wife is abruptly kidnapped by a ruthless criminal.

Tae-ju is thrown into a desperate, ticking-clock struggle to save her. To pull it off, he is forced into a volatile game of cat-and-mouse. The neurosurgeon is simultaneously running as a fugitive from the police and acting as a relentless pursuer chasing down the kidnappers.

Family Relationship Certificate (6 July)

Genre : Melodrama, family drama

: Melodrama, family drama Director : Kim Mi-sook

: Kim Mi-sook Lead cast : Park Se-young, Han Go-eun, Im Ji-eun, Sung Ie-on, Park Sol-la, Seo Do-young

: Park Se-young, Han Go-eun, Im Ji-eun, Sung Ie-on, Park Sol-la, Seo Do-young Where to watch: MBC

Family Relationship Certificate is a new K-drama premiering on MBC on 6 July 2026. This emotional show focuses on deep family secrets, trauma, and strong characters who refuse to give up.

The story follows Na Ji-ni, played by Park Se-young, an aspiring artist pursuing dreams of Korean painting and K-animation. People wrongfully blame Ji-ni for her family's sudden ruin.

To outsiders, she looks like a rich, perfect artist who wants to make animations. However, Ji-ni is deeply hurt inside. She fights against harsh judgments to reclaim her true identity.

The drama highlights complex female relationships and hidden family pain. Han Go-eun plays Ji-ni's mother, a famous former cellist. She looks proud but secretly hides painful truths from her daughter. Im Ji-eun plays a cheerful singing teacher who chooses her own happiness. Her arrival completely changes both women's lives.

Dream to You (13 July)

Genre: Romance, comedy, youth, drama

Romance, comedy, youth, drama Director: Kim Yoon-jin

Kim Yoon-jin Lead cast: Hwang In-youp, Lee Hyeri, Lee Yul-eum

Hwang In-youp, Lee Hyeri, Lee Yul-eum Where to watch: tvN, TVING

Kicking off the mid-month releases is the latest Korean drama Dream to You, premiering on 13 July 2026. The heartwarming television project is written by critically acclaimed screenwriter Jung Eun-bi. The narrative explores lost youth, creative ambition, and the beautiful chaos of unexpected second chances.

The plot follows Woo Soo-bin, a talented filmmaker. He achieved massive success at international film festivals before returning to South Korea. Upon his return, he crosses paths with Joo Yi-jae.

Yi-jae is a local entertainment reporter. She abandoned her childhood dreams because of the harsh realities of adult life. As the two former acquaintances reconnect, Soo-bin inspires Yi-jae to pursue her long-forgotten aspirations once again.

Spooky in Love (18 July)

Genre: Horror, romantic comedy, occult, mystery

Horror, romantic comedy, occult, mystery Director: Lee Min-soo

Lee Min-soo Lead cast: Park Eun-bin, Yang Se-jong, Ong Seong-wu

Park Eun-bin, Yang Se-jong, Ong Seong-wu Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Following her massive success in The Wonderfools, Park Eun-bin returns swiftly to television in Spooky in Love. The series, which is a modern television adaptation of the 2011 romantic comedy film Spellbound, is the most anticipated Netflix K-drama in July 2026. The supernatural series by movie director Lee Min-soo stars Yang Se-jong and Ong Seong-wu.

Park Eun-bin stars as Cheon Yeo-ri, a beautiful hotel heiress. Yeo-ri hides a chilling secret because she can see ghosts. Every night, restless spirits of people who died unjustly haunt her. Yang Se-jong plays Ma Gang-uk, a passionate prosecutor. He is intelligent, driven by a commitment to justice, and falls for Yeo-ri while solving unsolved murder cases.

When they touch hands, Gang-uk also gains the ability to see spirits. Together, they form a chaotic partnership to reveal the truth behind mysterious deaths. They fight society's hidden evils together. Ong Seong-woo also joins the cast as hotel resort heir Kang Min-hwan.

Liar (24 July)

Genre: Psychological, thriller, mystery, melodrama

Psychological, thriller, mystery, melodrama Director: Jang Joon-ho

Jang Joon-ho Lead cast: Seo Hyun-jin, Yoo Yeon-seok

Seo Hyun-jin, Yoo Yeon-seok Where to watch: MBC

For viewers seeking a dark, mature experience, MBC's Liar promises an incredibly intense show. The project marks a monumental on-screen reunion for top Korean actors Seo Hyun-jin and Yoo Yeon-seok. They previously exhibited undeniable workplace chemistry.

Liar dives straight into a complex psychological web. It involves a renowned criminal profiler and a secretive corporate attorney.

The duo finds themselves on opposing sides of the legal system when a high-profile murder case rocks a powerful conglomerate. They attempt to outsmart one another as a dark web of past deceptions unravels. The case blurs the lines between truth and falsehood.

Ongoing K-dramas

Apart from new K-dramas, July will see the continuation of fan favourites and the conclusion of finales. Below is a list of series that continue through July.

Drama Streaming platform Date Genre Pearl in Red KBS2 / Wavve 1 July 2026 Revenge, melodrama, daily drama Agent Kim Reactivated SBS / Netflix 3 July 2026 Action, thriller, mystery Recipe for Love Season 1 KBS2 / KOCOWA+ 3 July 2026 Romance, comedy, family drama Reborn Rookie Season 1 JTBC 4 July 2026 Fantasy, corporate revenge, comedy Doctor on the Edge ENA / Genie TV / Disney+ 6 July 2026 Medical drama, romance, comedy

What is the best upcoming K-drama for July 2026?

The most anticipated title streaming on the platform is Spooky in Love. It's an occult romantic comedy starring Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong, premiering globally on 18 July 2026.

Are there any notable upcoming K-drama July 2026 romance titles?

Fans can look forward to the nostalgic youth rom-com Dream to You and Spooky in Love.

Which television series are continuing their broadcast runs from June?

Highly popular series such as Agent Kim Reactivated (Manager Kim) on Netflix and the medical romance Doctor on the Edge will continue to air new episodes throughout July. Also, Pearl Red, Reborn Rookie Season 1, and Recipe for Love Season 1 will continue in July.

July 2026 is shaping up to be an exceptional month for fans of high-quality television. The upcoming K-drama effortlessly balances lighthearted summer romances with dark, high-stakes psychological mysteries. Be sure to check streaming platforms like tvN, Netflix, and KBS2 so you do not miss these highly anticipated releases.

Legit.ng published an article about new K-dramas airing in June 2026. K-drama fans have alot to watch this June. New titles to watch include Doctor on the Edge, Teach You a Lesson, and Manager Kim. These shows are streaming on Netflix, SBS TV, tvN, and ENA.

Besides new dramas premiering in June, some fan favourites like The Legend of Kitchen Soldier and Fifties Professionals will air their finales. Fifties Professionals continues on MBC TV throughout June. Discover more new K-dramas streaming in June and where to watch them here.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng