Who is the richest Harry Potter cast member? Their net worth then and now
Who is the richest Harry Potter cast member? Daniel Radcliffe is the richest member of the Harry Potter cast, with an estimated net worth of $110 million. While he leads the pack, other stars like Robert Pattinson, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have built massive fortunes over the years.
Who is the richest Harry Potter cast member?
Cast
Net worth
Daniel Radcliffe
$110 million
Robert Pattinson
$100 million
Emma Watson
$85 million
Rupert Grint
$50 million
Warwick Davis
$10 million
Tom Felton
$10 million
Katie Leung
$5 million
Matthew Lewis
$5 million
Harry Melling
$4 million
Evanna Lynch
$4 million
Bonnie Wright
$4 million
Alfred Enoch
$3 million
Oliver Phelps
$1 million
James Phelps
$1 million
Daniel Radcliffe – $110 million
- Real name: Daniel Jacob Radcliffe
- Date of birth: 23 July 1989
- Age: 36 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
Daniel Radcliffe portrayed Harry Potter in all eight films, starting at the age of 11 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001. His pay check scaled from $1 million to $50 million for the finale. Daniel Radcliffe's net worth is estimated at $110 million as of 2026.
Now in his mid-30s, he has evolved into a versatile theatre and film actor. He has featured in Samuel Beckett’s Endgame on the West End and Broadway production of Equus.
Robert Pattinson – $100 million
- Real name: Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson
- Date of birth: 13 May 1986
- Age: 39 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Barnes, London, United Kingdom
Robert Pattinson debuted as the tragic Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005. Although he appeared only once in the Harry Potter series, he used that moment to become a global icon.
Robert Pattinson's net worth estimated to be $100 million was primarily fuelled by the Twilight saga. He has also earned critical acclaim for his lead roles in The Batman and Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The English actor also has a long-standing modelling contract with Dior, adding to his earnings.
Emma Watson – $85 million
- Real name: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson
- Date of birth: 15 April 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Paris, France
Emma Watson elevated her role as Hermione Granger into a $62 million payday in the Potter franchise. She started at the age of 10 and has since grown her net worth to approximately $85 million as of 2026.
While Watson remains a top-tier actress with hits like Beauty and the Beast, she is equally famous for her activism. The actress has investments in ethical fashion, like her Time's Up fund. Emma Watson is selective with her roles, often prioritising her work as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.
Rupert Grint – $50 million
- Real name: Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint
- Date of birth: 24 August 1988
- Age: 37 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Harlow, United Kingdom
Rupert Grint landed the role of Ron Weasley in Harry Potter at age 12 in 2001. He has amassed an estimated net worth of $50 million over a decade until the series ended in 2011.
Since the Harry Potter series ended, he has found his footing in television, starring in films and TV shows such as Servant, Charlie Countryman, and Moonwalkers. In 2013, he ventured into stage acting in Mojo on the West End.
Warwick Davis – $10 million
- Real name: Warwick Ashley Davis
- Date of birth: 3 February 1970
- Age: 56 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Epsom, United Kingdom
Warwick Davis is an English actor and television host recognised as one of the highest-grossing supporting actors. He started in Harry Potter as Professor Flitwick and goblin Friphook in 2001.
Warwick's dwarfism shaped various roles in the Extras, Willow, and Star Wars series. As a TV host, he has hosted various shows, including Celebrity Squares and Weekend Escapes with Warwick Davis. Warwick Davis has a net worth of $10 million.
Tom Felton – $10 million
- Real name: Thomas Andrew Felton
- Date of birth: 22 September 1987
- Age: 38 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Epsom, United Kingdom
Tom Felton is an English actor, musician, and podcaster. He joined the Harry Potter cast as Draco Malfoy at age 12 in 2001. The actor perfected the sneers across seven films and earned fans despite being a villain. Tom Felton's net worth is estimated to be $10 million as of 2026.
Following Hogwarts, the English actor has starred in films like Planet of the Apes, Labyrinth, and A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting. Additionally, he was part of the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. His music career, brand endorsements, and Happy Sad Confused podcast add to his net worth.
Katie Leung – $5 million
- Real name: Katie Leung
- Date of birth: 8 August 1987
- Age: 38 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom
Katie Leung is a Scottish actress best known for portraying Cho Chang in Goblet of Fire in 2005 at age 16. After the show, she pivoted from the blockbuster world to television and theatre.
Katie Leung has starred in One Child and Annika, Strangers, and The Peripheral. She also voiced Caitlyn in the hit Netflix series Arcane. Leung's net worth is estimated to be $5 million.
Matthew Lewis – $5 million
- Real name: Matthew David Lewis
- Date of birth: 27 June 1989
- Age: 36 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Leeds, United Kingdom
Matthew Lewis is an English actor and film producer. He portrayed Neville Longbottom from age 11 in 2001, transforming from comic relief to hero in the finale. Lewis's net worth is estimated to be $5 million.
Besides Harry Potter, the English actor has featured in films and TV shows including Me Before You, The Rise, Girlfriends, and All Creatures Great and Small. In 2020, he produced a short film, On My Own.
Harry Melling – $4 million
- Real name: Harry Edward Melling
- Date of birth: 17 March 1989
- Age: 36 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
Harry Melling joined the Harry Potter cast as Dudley Dursley in 2001 at the age of 10. He has built an estimated net worth of $4 million. The English actor has appeared in other films, including The Pale Blue Eye, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Queen's Gambit, and Pillion.
Harry Melling's net worth has grown thanks to his stage career. He has featured in Mother Courage and Her Children at the Royal National theatre work and his playwriting debut of his one-man show Peddling at the HighTide Festival.
Evanna Lynch – $4 million
- Real name: Evanna Lynch
- Date of birth: 16 August 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Termonfeckin, Ireland
Evanna Lynch joined the Harry Potter cast in 2007 at age 16. She played Luna Lovegood, inspired by her recovery from an eating disorder. Lynch's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.
Besides the series, she has starred in My Name is Emily S. and G.B.F. The Irish actress has been acting on stage in productions such as Houdini, Disco Pigs, and The Omission of the Family Coleman.
Evanna Lynch's net worth has grown thanks to her appearance on a reality show and business ventures. She competed on Dancing with the Stars Season 27, coming in third. The actress co-founded Kinder Beauty and hosts a vegan-themed podcast.
Bonnie Wright – $4 million
- Real name: Bonnie Francesca Wright
- Date of birth: 17 February 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
Bonnie Wright is an English actress, film director, and environmental activist. She played Ginny Weasley in Chamber of Secrets in 2002 at 11, growing into a leading role. Wright's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.
The actress has also starred in Phil and directed Separate We Come. Bonnie Wright is also an ecoactivist and owns her own sustainable fashion lines that add income.
Alfred Enoch – $3 million
- Real name: Alfred Lewis Enoch
- Date of birth: 2 December 1988
- Age: 37 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Westminster, London, United Kingdom
Alfred Enoch is a British actor who debuted at the age of 12. He played Dean Thomas in Harry Potter in 2001. Enoch's net worth is estimated to be $3 million.
Besides Harry Potter, Enoch played Wes Gibbins in the US TV series How to Get Away with Murder. He has also acted in the UK theatre production of King Lear and the movie Rogue One.
Oliver Phelps – $1 million
- Real name: Oliver Martyn John Phelps
- Date of birth: 25 February 1986
- Age: 39 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom
Oliver Phelps is an English actor known for playing Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter series from 2001 to 2011. He was cast alongside his identical twin brother, James Phelps. Oliver Phelps' net worth is estimated to be $1 million as of 2026.
Oliver Phelps and his brother have appeared in other films and TV series including Kingdom, A Mind's Eye, and Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking. The duo also has a podcast titled Normal Not Normal on YouTube and Spotify.
James Phelps – $1 million
- Real name: James Andrew Eric Phelps
- Date of birth: 25 February 1986
- Age: 39 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom
James Phelps is an English actor and podcaster. He played George Weasley in the Harry Potter series alongside his twin, Oliver, from age 15. Like his twin brother, James Phelps's net worth is estimated to be $1 million.
Besides the show, the actor has worked on other films and TV shows. In 2015, he appeared as a guest star on the British TV drama Silent Witness.
What is Harry Potter cast salary?
It is not public how much all the Harry Potter cast were paid. However, according to Screen Rant, the following are the salaries paid to the three Harry Potter cast.
Cast
Salary at the beginning
Salary at the end
Daniel Radcliffe
$1 million
$50 Million
Emma Watson
Less than $1 million
$30 Million
Rupert Grint
Less than $1 million
$30 Million
Who is richer, Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson?
Daniel Radcliffe is richer than Emma Watson. As the lead character of Harry Potter, he has a net worth of $110 million as of 2026. Watson is estimated to be worth $85 million.
Who is the richest person in Harry Potter?
Daniel Radcliffe is the richest cast member in Harry Potter. He is followed closely by English actor Robert Pattinson, with an estimated net worth of $100 million, and Emma Watson, with an alleged net worth of $85 million as of 2026.
What is Draco Malfoy's net worth?
Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, has a net worth of $10 million as of 2026. He joined the series in 2021 at the age of 12.
Daniel Radcliffe reigns as the richest Harry Potter cast member. He has outpaced his peers like Robert Pattinson at $100 million and Emma Watson at $85 million. From humble child actor salaries starting at $1 million for the 2001 debut, the Golden Trio capitalised on escalating pay checks up to $50 million per final film.
