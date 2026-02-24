Who is the richest Harry Potter cast member? Their net worth then and now

Who is the richest Harry Potter cast member? Daniel Radcliffe is the richest member of the Harry Potter cast, with an estimated net worth of $110 million. While he leads the pack, other stars like Robert Pattinson, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have built massive fortunes over the years.

Harry Potter cast: Ra⁠dcli​ffe, Pattin‍son, Watson, Grint, and Davis. Photo: @daniel9340, @pattinson.photos, @rupertgrintdaily, @warwickadavis on Instagram, Gilbert Flores/Getty, (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Daniel Radcliffe is the wealthiest with $110 million, thanks to a Potter salary that peaked at $50 million for the final films.

salary that peaked at for the final films. Robert Pattinson is a close second at $100 million , largely driven by the Twilight saga and his role as The Batman.

, largely driven by the saga and his role as The Batman. Emma Watson follows with $85 million , blending acting income with high-end fashion endorsements.

follows with , blending acting income with high-end fashion endorsements. Supporting actors like Tom Felton ($10 million) and Matthew Lewis ($5 million), maintain steady wealth through consistent TV work.

Who is the richest Harry Potter cast member?

Cast Net worth Daniel Radcliffe $110 million Robert Pattinson $100 million Emma Watson $85 million Rupert Grint $50 million Warwick Davis $10 million Tom Felton $10 million Katie Leung $5 million Matthew Lewis $5 million Harry Melling $4 million Evanna Lynch $4 million Bonnie Wright $4 million Alfred Enoch $3 million Oliver Phelps $1 million James Phelps $1 million

Daniel Radcliffe – $110 million

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in 2001 (L) and the actor pictured seated on a seat on 17 December 2025 (R). Photo: @iconicimagesnet on Facebbook, @daniel9340 on Instagram (modified by author)

Real name : Daniel Jacob Radcliffe

: Daniel Jacob Radcliffe Date of birth : 23 July 1989

: 23 July 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of February 2026)

: 36 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Daniel Radcliffe portrayed Harry Potter in all eight films, starting at the age of 11 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001. His pay check scaled from $1 million to $50 million for the finale. Daniel Radcliffe's net worth is estimated at $110 million as of 2026.

Now in his mid-30s, he has evolved into a versatile theatre and film actor. He has featured in Samuel Beckett’s Endgame on the West End and Broadway production of Equus.

Robert Pattinson – $100 million

Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory in 2005 (L) and the actor pictured at the 2026 Dior fashion show in Paris (R). Photo: @pattinson.photos on Instagram (modified by author)

Real name : Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson

: Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson Date of birth : 13 May 1986

: 13 May 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of February 2026)

: 39 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Barnes, London, United Kingdom

Robert Pattinson debuted as the tragic Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005. Although he appeared only once in the Harry Potter series, he used that moment to become a global icon.

Robert Pattinson's net worth estimated to be $100 million was primarily fuelled by the Twilight saga. He has also earned critical acclaim for his lead roles in The Batman and Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The English actor also has a long-standing modelling contract with Dior, adding to his earnings.

Emma Watson – $85 million

Emma Watson attends The 'Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone' premiere (L) and the actress pictured at the Miu Miu fashion show in 26 (R). Photo: @Justin Goff, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Real name : Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson

: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson Date of birth : 15 April 1990

: 15 April 1990 Age : 35 years old (as of February 2026)

: 35 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Paris, France

Emma Watson elevated her role as Hermione Granger into a $62 million payday in the Potter franchise. She started at the age of 10 and has since grown her net worth to approximately $85 million as of 2026.

While Watson remains a top-tier actress with hits like Beauty and the Beast, she is equally famous for her activism. The actress has investments in ethical fashion, like her Time's Up fund. Emma Watson is selective with her roles, often prioritising her work as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.

Rupert Grint – $50 million

Rupert Grint on the Harry Potter poster in 2001(L) and the actor at WB Studio Tour Tokyo in November 2024 (R). Photo: @rupertgrintdaily on Instagram (modified by author)

Real name : Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint

: Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint Date of birth : 24 August 1988

: 24 August 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of February 2026)

: 37 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Harlow, United Kingdom

Rupert Grint landed the role of Ron Weasley in Harry Potter at age 12 in 2001. He has amassed an estimated net worth of $50 million over a decade until the series ended in 2011.

Since the Harry Potter series ended, he has found his footing in television, starring in films and TV shows such as Servant, Charlie Countryman, and Moonwalkers. In 2013, he ventured into stage acting in Mojo on the West End.

Warwick Davis – $10 million

Warwick Davis on the Harry Potter 2001 (L) and the actor celebrates at a game show (R). Photo: @zingpopculture on Instagram, @warwickadavis on Facebook (modified by author)

Real name : Warwick Ashley Davis

: Warwick Ashley Davis Date of birth : 3 February 1970

: 3 February 1970 Age : 56 years old (as of February 2026)

: 56 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Epsom, United Kingdom

Warwick Davis is an English actor and television host recognised as one of the highest-grossing supporting actors. He started in Harry Potter as Professor Flitwick and goblin Friphook in 2001.

Warwick's dwarfism shaped various roles in the Extras, Willow‌, and Star Wars series. As a TV host, he has hosted various shows, including Celebrity Squares and Weekend Escapes with Warwick Davis. Warwick Davis has a net worth of $10 million.

Tom Felton – $10 million

Tom Felton attends The 'Harry Potter' World Film Premiere (L). The actor at the Lyric Theatre on November 11, 2025 (R). Photo: @Justin Goff, @Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Real name : Thomas Andrew Felton

: Thomas Andrew Felton Date of birth : 22 September 1987

: 22 September 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of February 2026)

: 38 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Epsom, United Kingdom

‍‌Tom Felton is an English actor, musician, and podcaster. He joined the Harry Potter cast as Draco Malfoy at age 12 in 2001. The actor perfected the sneers across seven films and earned fans despite being a villain. Tom Felton's net worth is estimated to be $10 million as of 2026.

Following Hogwarts, the English actor has starred in films like Planet of the Apes, Labyrinth, and A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting. Additionally, he was part of the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. ‍‌ His music career, brand endorsements, and Happy Sad Confused podcast add to his net worth.

Katie Leung – $5 million

Katie Leung in Harry Potter (L) and the actress smilling in 2025 (R). Photo: @_katieleung_ (modified by author)

Real name : Katie Leung

: Katie Leung Date of birth : 8 August 1987

: 8 August 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of February 2026)

: 38 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom

Katie Leung is a Scottish actress best known for portraying Cho Chang in Goblet of Fire in 2005 at age 16. After the show, she pivoted from the blockbuster world to television and theatre.

Katie Leung has starred in One Child and Annika, Strangers, and The Peripheral. She also voiced Caitlyn in the hit Netflix series Arcane.⁠ ​L‍eung's⁠ net​ worth is estimated to be $5 million.

Matthew Lewis – $5 million

Matthew Lewis at the Harry Potter New York City premiere (L). The actor at the celebration of "Harry Potter" on 27 January 2017 (R). Photo: @Gerardo Mora, @Lawrence Lucier (modified by author)

Real name : Matthew David Lewis

: Matthew David Lewis Date of birth : 27 June 1989

: 27 June 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of February 2026)

: 36 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Leeds, United Kingdom

Matthew Lewis is an English actor and film producer. He portrayed Neville Longbottom from age 11 in 2001, transforming from comic relief to hero in the finale. ​Lewis's n⁠et worth is​ estimated to be $5 million.

Besides Harry Potter, the English actor has featured in films and TV shows including Me Before You, The Rise, Girlfriends, and All Creatures Great and Small. In 2020, he produced a short film, On My Own.

Harry Melling – $4 million

Harry Melling in Harry Potter (L) and the actor looks on in 2025. Photo: @nytimes on Facebook (modified by author)

Real name : Harry Edward Melling

: Harry Edward Melling Date of birth : 17 March 1989

: 17 March 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of February 2026)

: 36 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Harry Melling joined the Harry Potter cast as Dudley Dursley in 2001 at the age of 10. He has built an estimated net worth of $4 million. The English actor has appeared in other films, including The Pale Blue Eye, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Queen's Gambit, and Pillion.

Harry Melling's net worth has grown thanks to his stage career. He has featured in Mother Courage and Her Children at the Royal National theatre work and his playwriting debut of his one-man show Peddling at the HighTide Festival.

Evanna Lynch – $4 million

Evanna Lynch, who perfectly embodied the character of Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films (L). The actress in 2021. Photo: @harrypotter, @evylynchpage on Facebook (modified by author)

Real name : Evanna Lynch

: Evanna Lynch Date of birth : 16 August 1991

: 16 August 1991 Age : 34 years old (as of February 2026)

: 34 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Termonfeckin, Ireland

Evanna Lynch joined the Harry Potter cast in 2007 at age 16. She played Luna Lovegood, inspired by her recovery from an eating disorder. Lynch's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

Besides the series, she has starred in My Name is Emily S. and G.B.F. The Irish actress has been acting on stage in productions such as Houdini, Disco Pigs, and The Omission of the Family Coleman.

Evanna Lynch's net worth has grown thanks to her appearance on a reality show and business ventures. She competed on Dancing with the Stars Season 27, coming in third. The actress co-founded Kinder Beauty and hosts a vegan-themed podcast.

Bonnie Wright – $4 million

Young Bonnie Wright in Harry Potter (L), and at the Tribeca Film Festival (R). Photo: @joshuacaban on Facebook (modified by author)

Real name : Bonnie Francesca Wright

: Bonnie Francesca Wright Date of birth : 17 February 1991

: 17 February 1991 Age : 34 years old (as of February 2026)

: 34 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Bonnie Wright is an English actress, film director, and environmental activist. She played Ginny Weasley in Chamber of Secrets⁠ in 2002 at 11, growing into ⁠a‌ leading role.‍ Wright's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

The actress has also starred in Phil and directed Sep‍arate We‌ Come. Bonnie Wright is also an ecoactivist and owns her own sustain‍able fashion lines that add inc‌ome.

Alfred Enoch – $3 million

Alfred Enoch on Harry Porter in 2001 (L) and the actor pictured in a cream shirt and jacket in 2022 (R). Photo: @JessicaMcFarland on Facebbok@alfieenochofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Real name : Alfred Lewis Enoch

: Alfred Lewis Enoch Date of birth : 2 December 1988

: 2 December 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of February 2026)

: 37 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Westminster, London, United Kingdom

Alfred Enoc‍h is a British actor who debuted at the age of 12. He played Dean Thomas in Harry Potter in 2001. ​Enoch's net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

Besides Harry Potter, Enoch played Wes Gibbins in the US TV series How to Get Away with Murder. He has also acted in the UK theatre production of King Lear and the movie Rogu‍e One.

Oliver Phelps – $1 million

Oliver Phelps pictured at the Collectormania 4 film festival (L). The british actor attends the presentation of 'Harry Potter: The Exhibition' (R). Photo: Yui Mok, Borja B. Hojas (modified by author)

Real name : Oliver Martyn John Phelps

: Oliver Martyn John Phelps Date of birth : 25 February 1986

: 25 February 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of February 2026)

: 39 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

Oliver Phelps is an English actor known for playing Fred Weas‍ley in the Harry Potter series from 2001 to 2011. He was cast alongside his identical twin brother, James Phelps. Oliver Phelps' net worth is estimated to be $1 million as of 2026.

Oliver Phelps and his brother have appeared in other films and TV series including Kingdom, A Mind's Eye, and Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking. The duo also has a podcast titled Normal Not Normal on YouTube and Spotify.

James Phelps – $1 million

James Phelps at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (L). The actor attends the final day of the 2025 Fan Expo Denver (R). Photo: Yui Mok, Thomas Cooper (modified by author)

Real name : James Andrew Eric Phelps

: James Andrew Eric Phelps Date of birth : 25 February 1986

: 25 February 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of February 2026)

: 39 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

James Phelps is an English actor and podcaster. He played Geor​ge Weasley in the Harry Potter series alongside his twin, Oliver, from age 15. ​Like his twin brother, James Phelps's net worth is estimated to be $1 million.

Besides the show, the actor has worked on other films and TV shows. In 2015, he appeared as a guest star on the British TV drama Silent Witness.

What is Harry Potter cast salary?

It is not public how much all the Harry Potter cast were paid. However, according to Screen Rant, the following are the salaries paid to the three Harry Potter cast.

Cast Salary at the beginning Salary at the end Daniel Radcliffe $1 million $50 Million Emma Watson Less than $1 million $30 Million Rupert Grint Less than $1 million $30 Million

Who is richer, Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson?

Daniel Radcliffe is richer than Emma Watson. As the lead character of Harry Potter, he has a net worth of $110 million as of 2026. Watson is estimated to be worth $85 million.

Who is the richest person in Harry Potter?

Daniel Radcliffe is the richest cast member in Harry Potter. He is followed closely by English actor Robert Pattinson, with an estimated net worth of $100 million, and Emma Watson, with an alleged net worth of $85 million as of 2026.

What is Draco Malfoy's net worth?

Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, has a net worth of $10 million as of 2026. He joined the series in 2021 at the age of 12.

Daniel Radcliffe reigns as‌ the riche‍st Harry​ P​otter c⁠ast m‍ember. He has ⁠outpaced his peers like Robert​ Pattinson at $100 mi​ll‌ion and Emm⁠a Wa‍tson at $85 million. ‌​From hu‌mbl⁠e​ child actor salaries star‍ting at $1 million for the​ 2001 d‍ebut, t⁠he Golden Trio capi‍t‌a‍lise‌d on es‍calating pay checks up to‍ $50‍ million per final fi‍lm​.

