Tarek El Moussa’s net worth and how he turned real estate into a fortune

Tarek El Moussa’s net worth is estimated at $15 million as of 2025. A seasoned real estate investor and television personality, he has built his fortune by flipping houses and starring in hit HGTV shows, such as Flip or Flop and Flipping 101.

Tarek El Moussa at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California (L). Tarek El Moussa at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Lila Seeley (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tarek El Moussa became famous for co-hosting HGTV's Flip or Flop alongside his former wife, Christina Hall.

alongside his former wife, Christina Hall. He is a millionaire who has built his fortune through real estate and television.

In 2020, El Moussa launched a second HGTV show , Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa .

Tarek El Moussa also owns real estate businesses that bring in significant income.

He is the founder and CEO of TEM Capital, a private real estate investment firm.

Over the years, Tarek has flipped more than 800 homes.

Profile summary

Full name Tarek Gustave El Moussa Gender Male Date of birth 21 August 1981 Age 43 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac Leo Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Lebanese-Belgian Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 77 Weight in kilograms 169 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Dominique El Moussa Siblings Angelique Marital status Married Wife Heather Rae Children 3 School Sunny Hills High School Profession Real estate investor, TV personality Social media Instagram , , X (Twitter)

Exploring Tarek El Moussa’s net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth and HotNewHipHop, the TV personality has an alleged net worth of $15 million.

How is Tarek El Moussa so rich?

Tarek is rich thanks to his success in house flipping, HGTV shows, and multiple real estate businesses. For instance, in the initial seasons of Flip or Flop, Tarek and his then-wife, Christina Hall, reportedly earned a combined $10,000 per episode. Their compensation rose to $40,000 per episode, approximately $600,000 per season.

In April 2025, during an appearance on the Jason Tartick podcast, the real estate investor disclosed that he averages about 15 real estate transactions per month, with an average profit of $45,000 per deal, totalling approximately $675,000 in monthly earnings from house flipping.

Right now, we are probably averaging in Southern California about 15 transactions a month, and we’re wholesaling. [With] those 15 transactions, our average profit per deal I think comes in at about $45,000,” he continued, confirming his average monthly earnings of about $675,000.

Five fast facts about Tarek El Moussa. Photo: Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Original

Their hard work caught the attention of HGTV, and in 2013, they got their TV show called Flip or Flop. The show became very popular and ran for 10 seasons. After Flip or Flop, Tarek launched his second HGTV show, Flipping 101, where he teaches beginners how to flip houses. He also stars in The Flip Off and The Flipping El Moussas with his current wife, Heather Rae.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tarek is the founder and CEO of numerous companies, which include:

TEM Capital : A private real estate investment firm that helps people invest in flats and storage units across the United States.

: A private real estate investment firm that helps people invest in flats and storage units across the United States. Tarek Buys Houses : A company that flips homes.

: A company that flips homes. The Agentcy by Tarek El Moussa : A real estate group that trains and supports agents using digital marketing and eXp Realty.

: A real estate group that trains and supports agents using digital marketing and eXp Realty. Next Level Property Investments, LLC: Tarek’s house-flipping company, featured on Flip or Flop, focused on buying, fixing, and selling homes for profit.

A closer look at Tarek El Moussa’s background

Tarek El Moussa at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on 5 June 2022. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa was born on 21 August 1981, in Long Beach, California, USA, making him 43 years old as of May 2025. He is an American national of Lebanese-Belgian heritage. Tarek's mother, Dominique El Moussa, is from Belgium, while his father is from Lebanon, but his family migrated to Egypt. His father's name has not been publicly disclosed.

Tarek's parents lived in Beirut until 1978, when they immigrated to the United States amid the Lebanese Civil War. His parents are no longer together, and his mother is currently married to Robert Carroll. The TV personality has an older sister named Angelique.

In September 2018, during an interview with Country Living, Tarek opened up about his background and family roots, saying:

I'm half Middle-Eastern, so it comes from Middle-Eastern descent. My dad was raised Catholic in the Middle East in Lebanon and then Egypt. My mom's from Belgium and my dad moved to Europe when he was in his late teens.

Tarek attended Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton, California, where he graduated in 2000. He dropped out of college.

Who is Tarek El Moussa’s wife?

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa at DIRECTV's Christmas At Kathy's 2024 on 10 December 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa is married to Heather Rae El Moussa, a real estate agent and television personality known for her role on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. The couple met on 4 July 2019, in Newport Beach, California, and began dating shortly thereafter.

They got engaged in July 2020 and tied the knot on 23 October 2021, in Montecito, California. Their wedding was the subject of the Discovery+ special, Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do. Tarek and Heather Rae share a son, Tristan, born on 31 January 2023.

Before marrying Heather Rae, the real estate investor was married to Christina Hall, his co-host on HGTV’s Flip or Flop. Their relationship began in 2006 when they met while working as real estate agents in California. They married in May 2009 and welcomed two children: daughter Taylor in 2010 and son Brayden in 2015.

Tarek and Christina separated in May 2016 and finalised their divorce in January 2018. Despite their separation, they continued to co-host Flip or Flop until its conclusion in 2022.

Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa at the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on 30 April 2017 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Tarek El Moussa? He is an American real estate investor and television personality, best known for his hit TV shows Flip or Flop, Flipping 101, and The Flipping El Moussas on HGTV. How old is Tarek El Moussa? Terek is 43 years old as of 2025. He was born on 21 August 1981. What is Tarek El Moussa’s ethnicity? He is of Lebanese-Belgian descent. Who is Tarek El Moussa's wife? Tarek is married to Heather Rae, a real estate agent and reality TV personality. Who are Tarek El Moussa’s kids? The American house flipper has three children: Taylor Reese and Brayden James with his ex-wife, Christina Hall, and Tristan Jay with his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Is Tarek El Moussa still married to Heather? The TV personalities have been together for over three years, since October 2021. What is Tarek El Moussa's net worth? The real estate investor has an alleged net worth of $15 million. Who's richer, Tarek or Christina? Christina Hall has a higher net worth than Tarek. Christina's net worth is estimated at $25 million. Why is Christina Haack's worth so much? She is worth so much because she earns from HGTV shows, real estate deals, and her brand products. What is Tarek El Moussa doing now? The TV star is currently starring in The Flip Off on HGTV.

Tarek El Moussa’s net worth stems from his success in real estate and television. After starting as a real estate agent, he gained fame with Flip or Flop, followed by his other hit shows Flipping 101 and The Flipping El Moussas. Tarek is also the founder and CEO of TEM Capital.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ngozi Orji. She is a popular Nollywood actress, gospel musician, costume designer, and fashion entrepreneur. She is also recognised as the wife of Zack Orji, a Gabon-born Nigerian actor, director, producer and filmmaker.

Ngozi began her career in the early 1990s and has since recorded numerous albums, including Awesome Grace and Gratitude. She has also starred in movies, such as Domitilla, Back to Life and Deadly Affair. Additionally, Ngozi runs a fashion and event company, PCillas Integrated Services.

Source: Legit.ng