Who is Christine Quinn’s husband? Get to know Christian Richard

Christian Richard is a former professional software engineer, entrepreneur and investor from the United States. He is well-recognised as Christine Quinn’s husband. His wife is an American actress, estate agent, model, fashion designer, entrepreneur and TV personality. She is best known as the drama-stirring real estate agent in the first five seasons of Netflix's Selling Sunset.

The former software engineer and his wife attend the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Christian Richard, Christine Quinn’s husband, became famous following his relationship with the actress. He is a retired software engineer and has worked for multiple companies and development projects. He is the CEO and co-founder of RealOpen. He and his wife have been married since 15 December 2019.

Profile summary

Real name Christian Dumontet Famous as Christian Richard Gender Male Date of birth 9 July 1978 Age 44 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Middletown Township, New Jersey, United States Current residence Hollywood Hills West, Los Angeles, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Wife Christine Quinn Children 1 Education College of New Jersey, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Profession Tech entrepreneur, former software engineer, investor Net worth $20 million

Christian Richard’s biography

The established entrepreneur was born Christian Dumontet in Middletown Township, New Jersey, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

He attended the College of New Jersey, where he studied computer science and graduated in 2000. He later enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

What is Christian Richard’s age?

The American entrepreneur and his wife in New York City on 11 September 2021. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

The celebrity husband is 44 years old as of May 2023. When was Christian Richard born? He was born on 9 July 1978. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Christian Richard’s profession?

Christian Richard is a retired professional software engineer and entrepreneur. According to his LinkedIn profile, he commenced his career as a software engineer at Cisco in Boston. He worked at the company from January 2001 to March 2007.

In 2004, he co-founded an online food ordering service called Foodler based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, which later became one of the first online food delivery companies in North America. The company was later sold to competitor GrubHub in 2017 for $65 million.

He is currently the co-founder, CEO and lead investor of RealOpen, a real estate company that allows anyone, anywhere, to purchase or sell a home with cryptocurrency. The company was launched in RealOpen in April 2022. He runs the company alongside his wife, who is the company's chief marketing officer.

What is Christian Richard’s net worth?

The retired software engineer has an alleged net worth of $20 million. His primary source of income is his career as a software engineer and entrepreneur.

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard’s relationship

Quinn and her husband met through a mutual friend in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, after the first season of Selling Sunset wrapped filming. The pair began dating soon after their first meeting and later got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. Their engagement party was featured on Selling Sunset season 2.

The couple officially exchanged their wedding vows in a private ceremony on 15 December 2019. Their gothic winter wonderland-themed wedding took place at a downtown Los Angeles cathedral, complete with falling snow and snow-capped trees, in front of 75 friends and family members. Dumontet and Christine Quinn’s wedding was featured in the finale of Selling Sunset's third season.

The pair welcomed their first son, Christian Georges Dumontet, in May 2021. The family of three currently resides in Crystal Hefner's former mansion in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. Dumontet and Quinn moved into the mansion in 2019.

The American investor and his wife attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

What is Christian Richard’s height?

Christine Quinn’s husband stands at 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 172 pounds or 78 kilograms.

Fast facts about Christian Richard

Does Christine Quinn have a husband? Yes, the actress is married to Christian Richard (Dumontet). Who is Christian Richard? He is a retired software engineer, entrepreneur, and investor best known for being Christine Quinn’s husband. Are Christine and her husband still together? Yes, the couple has been married since 2019. Where is Christian Richard from? He was born in Middletown Township, New Jersey, United States. How old is Christian Richard? He is 44 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 9 July 1978. What is Christian Richard’s height? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. What is Christian Richard’s net worth? The American entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Christian Richard is a retired, experienced software engineer, tech entrepreneur and investor. He is famous for being Christine Quinn’s husband. He is also famous as the CEO and co-founder of RealOpen. Christian is also the former CEO of Boston-based Foodler, a food delivery startup that was acquired by Grubhub in 2017. He and his wife have been married since 15 December 2019.

Legit.ng recently published Cameron Friscia’s biography. Cameron Friscia is a former US military and research associate at Coatue Management. He was born on 10 August 1986 in the United States and currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

Cameron Friscia came into the spotlight following his romantic relationship with Kat Timpf. His wife is a famous American seasoned journalist, libertarian columnist, TV personality and comedienne whose big break came after she appeared on The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox. Cameron and Kat tied the knot on 1 May 2022.

Source: Legit.ng