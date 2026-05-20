Teddy A leaves fans confused about his marital status after speaking about the three things on his body during an interview

He mentioned an item linked to his wife, BamBam, as fans questioned when the interview was recorded

Fans were relieved after discovering the interview was recent, as many heaved a sigh of relief

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Teddy A, whose real name is Tope Adenibuyan, has hinted that his marriage to fellow reality star BamBam is still intact following a recent interview.

The reality star had been in the news for a while amid speculation that the couple had gone their separate ways. They had been sharing solo photos during special occasions, and Teddy A also did not mention Bambam among the women in his life.

Reactions trail Teddy A’s recent interview as it sparks confusion about his marital status. Photo credit@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview conducted by Pop and Prime Official, Teddy A was asked to mention the 10 most important things in his life.

Teddy A lists important things in his life

In the clip, he revealed that he has tattoos of his children’s names and explained why they are important to him.

According to him, the names remind him of the responsibilities he has toward his children and what he carries as a father.

Teddy A and Bambam trend over recent interview. Photo credit@bamabmbestowed

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, the reality star stated that his wedding ring is another important item to him. He noted that he treasures it because it symbolizes that he is married.

Fans react to Teddy A’s interview

Fans expressed confusion as they asked when the interview was conducted. Many later heaved a sigh of relief after realizing that the couple is still together.

Some also criticised people spreading rumours that the pair had separated and prayed for their marriage to last forever.

A few others questioned when Teddy A welcomed a child named Jayden, noting that he and BamBam are publicly known to have two daughters together.

Recall that while speculation about their marriage was going on, Bambam made a video, and she was wearing her wedding ring in it.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Teddy A's video

Here are comments below:

@la_pearlhomes64 stated:

"So happy to see this."

@naominyame328 reacted:

"Joy overflow won finish me, my heart is full of praise and adoration, thank you, Jesus."

@keripurity stated:

"Wait. Is this recent biko."

@olga_nze wrote:

"If you see the joy on my face. This union will never break in Jesus Christ's name."

@amakah_ said:

"Una go rest now. The ship is still strong."

@nita.jeremiah shared:

"Paris the lord, God is faithful, at least Bamike will rest, my prayers have been answered, it's also possible queen and her husband also took their marriage off social media, most importantly am happy their marriage is still intact."

@big_chioms commented:

"To all the people asking about the 3rd child... Teddy was in a relationship with a woman before BBN, and they both had a child together... I remember so well then that the baby mama was supporting him while he was in the Big Brother house... After BBN, he focuses on Bambam... Dats it."

Bambam cries for help over woman's plight

Legit.ng earlier reported that reality star Bambam had shared details of an incident involving a woman near a location where she was filming a movie.

In the video, the mother of two appeared visibly worried as she called for help, explaining that the woman was in trouble and needed urgent help.

Source: Legit.ng