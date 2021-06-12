Brett Oppenheim's biography: what is known about the Selling Sunset star?

Brett Oppenheim is a successful attorney and realtor in Los Angeles. He is the former Senior Vice President of the real estate brokerage firm, The Oppenheim Group, and the current President of his brokerage firm, Oppenheim Real Estate. He is also a famous star in the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset.

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim attend the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Brett and his twin brother Jason Oppenheim have been successful in the real estate business, which they were introduced to by their great-great-grandfather Jacob Stern. Learn all about Brett in his bio below.

Profile summary

Full name: Brett Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim Alias: Brett

Brett Date of birth: April 12, 1977

April 12, 1977 Place of birth: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Age: 44 (as of 2021)

44 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Jewish-American

Jewish-American Residence: Hollywood Hills

Hollywood Hills Career: Real estate broker, attorney, developer, reality TV star

Real estate broker, attorney, developer, reality TV star Height in feet and inches: 5' 6

5' 6 Height in cm: 168 cm

168 cm Weight in lb: 150 lb

150 lb Weight in kg: 68 kg

68 kg Body measurements: 40-28-36

40-28-36 Shoe size: 7

7 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Tina Louise

Tina Louise Family: Twin brother Jason

Twin brother Jason Net worth: $50 million

$50 million Social media: @brettoppenheim

Brett Oppenheim’s biography

The successful real estate broker was born on April 12, 1977. As of 2021, Brett Oppenheim's age is 44. He was born in Palo Alto, California, together with his twin brother Jason.

The Oppenheim brothers were exposed to the real estate industry from a young age. Their great-great-grandfather, Jacob Stern, moved to Hollywood in 1889 and started a real estate firm known as The Stern Realty Co. He was a prominent real estate entrepreneur in his time.

Taking after Stern, the family ventured into the real estate arena. Brett and Jason represent the fifth generation of their family in the real estate business in LA. Their family is of Jewish background.

Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim attend Netflix's "Selling Sunset" launch party on March 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for OPPENHEIM GROUP

Source: Getty Images

Education

The real estate broker graduated with honors from the University of California, Berkeley. In addition, he earned the UCLA Merit Scholarship and graduated from UCLA School of Law.

Career

Jason, Brett's brother, founded the brokerage called The Oppenheim Group Real Estate. Brett joined the company in 2015 and became the Senior Vice President of the company and a Broker Associate. The company serves sellers and buyers of luxury properties in LA and Orange County.

Together with a team of other realtors, the brothers have been featured in Selling Sunset, a Netflix Original series. They are all about marketing luxurious properties to potential buyers. The company has been successful at helping celebrities and wealthy and people to buy property.

Brett left The Oppenheim Group in 2020 and began his own firm called Oppenheim Real Estate. The firm specializes in representing buyers and sellers of luxury residential properties.

The Hollywood Reporter has named the successful realtor as one of Hollywood’s Top 30 Real Estate Agents. Being in Selling Sunset has given Brett global recognition.

Oppenheim currently renovates and develops properties for his real estate portfolio. He also advises clients on renovation and development projects.

Brett founded The Oppenheim Real Estate Foundation, which donates to organizations seeking to end poverty and provide employment opportunities for underprivileged people. Oppenheim also frequently speaks at various universities in the USA, educating students on proper real estate investment techniques.

He previously worked as a securities litigation attorney at top law firms.

Brett Oppenheim's net worth

The realtor has an estimated net worth of $50 million. He has made his income from his career as a real estate broker, lawyer, and reality TV star.

Brett and Jason. Photo: @brettoppenheim

Source: Instagram

Is Brett Oppenheim dating?

Brett is in a relationship with Tina Louise, an Australian model. The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April 2021 after they went on holiday together in Venice Beach. Tina recently hinted that the relationship with Brett may be over, but that remains unconfirmed.

Brett Oppenheim is a successful real estate broker, attorney, investor, and reality TV star. He is also an entrepreneur who owns a brokerage firm called Oppenheim Real Estate.

