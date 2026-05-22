The new JAMB Registrar has disclosed why he declined UK permanent residency after spending 11 years abroad

The young professor reflected on the personal considerations surrounding his decision to return to Nigeria

He was recently appointed to lead JAMB’s digital reforms aimed at improving Nigeria’s admission system

The new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Segun Aina, has revealed that he once had the chance to settle permanently in the United Kingdom but chose to walk away from it after spending about 11 years abroad.

New JAMB registrar explains why he walked away from UK residency after 11 years abroad. Photo: Imranmuhdz

Source: UGC

Aina, a Computer Engineering professor at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), said he became eligible for UK permanent residency after years of study and work, but intentionally rejected the offer because he wanted to return home and build his career in Nigeria.

He explained that his decision was not accidental but a deliberate sacrifice driven by his belief in staying committed to the country’s development. As stated by Daily Trust on Thursday, May 21, the professor disclosed the information in an interview with the Association of Campus Journalists, OAU.

In his words,

“I deliberately did not pursue that because I did not want a way out. I wanted to ensure that I was fully committed to the prospect of building a successful career here.”

The professor said his time in the UK exposed him to better-organised academic systems, but instead of making him stay abroad, it strengthened his decision to return and contribute to improving Nigeria’s education and technology space.

He also described himself as someone who strongly believes in the country’s future:

“I am a patriot. I am hugely passionate about Nigeria as a project. I believe in the Nigerian dream.”

New JAMB registrar Segun Aina shares why he chose Nigeria over staying in Britain. Photo: officialABAT, Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Aina set to drive JAMB digital reforms

Aina spent his academic years abroad studying at the University of Kent and later at Loughborough University, where he earned advanced degrees in Digital Signal Processing.

Now 39, he is regarded as one of the younger professors of Computer Engineering in Nigeria and has worked with bodies like the National Examinations Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board as a consultant in education and examination systems.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently appointed him as the new JAMB Registrar after the exit of Professor Is-haq Oloyede. He is expected to lead reforms focused on digital transformation and better coordination in Nigeria’s admission system.

Aina said he sees the new role as part of a wider mission to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world industry needs in Nigeria’s fast-changing tech space.

Meet all JAMB registrars from 1978

Since JAMB was established in 1978, several registrars have overseen major reforms in Nigeria’s admission system. They include pioneer registrar Michael Saidu Angulu, Brigadier-General Muhammad Mustapha, Dr Momodu Tukur, Professor Bello Salim, Professor Dibu Ojerinde, and Professor Is-haq Oloyede.

Aina is expected to continue JAMB’s digital transformation and institutional reforms. His appointment marks another chapter in the history of an agency that plays a major role in university admissions across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng