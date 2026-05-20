More Intrigues Ahead of APC Governorship Primary: Aspirants Pull Out, Consensus Deal Shunned
Fubara withdraws from APC governorship primary
Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, has withdrawn from the APC governorship primary in the state.
Fubara announced his withdrawal from the contest in a statement he personally issued on Wednesday night, May 20, noting that he stepped down out of conviction and sacrifice for the oil-rich state to move forward in peace and unity.
Bauchi senator Shehu Buba pulls out
Shehu Umar Buba, the senator representing Bauchi South District, has withdrawn from the APC governorship primary in Bauchi state, citing alleged breaches of the Nigerian Constitution, the party's constitution, and the party’s guidelines.
In a withdrawal notice addressed to the APC chairman in Jama’a/Zaranda Ward of Toro local government, the federal lawmaker stated that his decision was informed by what he described as growing internal distortions and factionalisation within the party, Premium Times noted.
Oyo: APC clears aspirants for primaries
The leadership of the APC in Oyo state, has confirmed that none of its governorship aspirants has been disqualified from participating in the party’s gubernatorial primary.
According to Vanguard, the APC further assured party members of a peaceful and orderly primary election.
'Adelabu not disqualified in governorship race' - Aide
An aide to APC gubernatorial aspirant in the 2027 governorship election in Oyo, Bayo Adelabu, Femi Awogboro, has dismissed reports claiming that the former minister of power has been disqualified from the governorship primary in the state.
As reported by The Nation, Awogboro described the reports as false and misleading.
APC primaries 2026: Consensus deal rejected
Ahead of the governorship primaries of the APC on Thursday May 21, resistance to consensus arrangements has intensified in at least 10 states, as several aspirants rejected pressure to step down and insisted on testing their popularity at the polls.
The growing pushback comes despite efforts by party leaders and governors in many states to streamline the primaries through endorsements, negotiations, and consensus agreements aimed at avoiding divisive contests ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Per The Punch, while incumbent governors in several APC-controlled states have successfully secured consensus backing for second-term tickets, succession battles in states such as Kwara, Gombe, Oyo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Plateau, Lagos, Nasarawa, Rivers, and Yobe remain fiercely contested.