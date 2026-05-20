What we know

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to hold its primaries to select governorship candidates for the 2027 elections.

The exercise will take place across several Nigerian states on Thursday, May 21.

Ad hoc delegates drawn from local government areas (LGAs) are expected to participate in the primaries to elect the party’s governorship flagbearers.

Already, several top aspirants have been cleared by the party’s screening committee.

The days leading up to the election have been marked by intense lobbying and strategic meetings.

Legit.ng brings you live updates on the exercise.