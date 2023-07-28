Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan: her age, height, net worth, partner

Emma Hernan is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, angel investor, licenced realtor and former model. She gained initial fame as the founder and CEO of a food company called Emma Leigh & Co. She is also a famous star in the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset.

Emma Hernan attends the premiere of Lifetime's "A Rose For Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Emma Hernan developed an interest in business at a tender age. She began investing in the stock market in 2005 at the age of 14. Her popularity has grown significantly since joining the Selling Sunset show. She commands a massive following on her Instagram page.

Profile summary

Full name Emma Hernan Gender Female Date of birth 14 July 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father Thomas Mother Stephanie Siblings 3 Relationship status Single High School Scituate High School University University of Rhode Island Profession Entrepreneur, reality TV star, realtor Net worth $4 million Instagram @emmahernan

Emma Hernan's bio

The American entrepreneur was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. In her teenage, she relocated to Los Angeles, USA, to pursue her modelling career. Emma Hernan's age is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 July 1991; her zodiac sign is Cancer.

The American realtor is the daughter of Thomas and Stephanie Hernan. Her father was a firefighter, while her mother was a homemaker. She was raised alongside her three brothers, Alex, J. Matthew and Christopher Hernan.

The entrepreneur completed her secondary school education at Scituate High School. She later enrolled at the University of Rhode Island.

Career

Emma Hernan attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Before venturing into modelling, she was a babysitter and an ice cream shopkeeper. Emma also worked in a family business, Yankee Trader Seafood.

As a model, she worked with Model Club Inc in Boston before moving to Los Angeles, USA, to further pursue her career in modelling. She has worked with various modelling brands such as Puma, Guess, Sports Illustrated and Gap. In 2015, she became Miss COED of the Year.

Emma later founded a plant-based frozen food company, Emma Leigh & Co, in 2020, which is recognized for its vegan empanadas. She is also an angel investor. Some of the companies Emma has angel invested in include, Nanotech and CBD Company (Green Gorilla).

The reality TV star developed an interest in real estate when she bought her first house in 2017 with Oppenheim Group in Hollywood Hills. One of the Oppenheim brothers, Jason, encouraged her to acquire a real estate license. A year later, she started working with them.

She rose to prominence after being featured in the Netflix reality TV series, Selling Sunset season 4. The show is about the real estate brokers at the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles who are navigating their personal and professional lives. She has also been featured in season 5 and, recently, season 6, which premiered on 19 May 2023.

What is Emma Hernan's net worth?

Emma from Selling Sunset has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She has made her income from her career as a real estate broker, model, angel investor, and reality TV star and her company, Emma Leigh & Co.

Who is Emma Hernan's husband?

The entrepreneur is not married. However, she was engaged in 2017 to Peter Cornell, a former basketball player, but their relationship did not last long as they parted ways in 2018.

Her relationship with Peter was the reason for the beef between her and Christine Quinn during Selling Sunset season 4. Christine claimed she caught her then-boyfriend, Peter Cornell, cheating with Emma.

Emma Hernan attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Hernan was also alleged to date Micah McDonald, a property developer and Selling Sunset star. The two started dating during season 5 of Selling Sunset. They first met when Emma visited a property Micah was developing in Beverly Hills.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Emma said they were still seeing each other but have yet to officiate the relationship. However, the two seem to have parted ways–as per her interview with TODAY in April 2022, she stated,

Right now, I'm single and dating. I'm open to a relationship....I'm open to something moving a little bit more serious.

Emma Hernan's height and weight

The American realtor is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Emma Hernan? She is a real estate agent, reality TV personality, angel investor and entrepreneur. How old is Emma Hernan? She is 32 years old as of 2023. When is Emma Hernan's birthday? She marks her birthday on 14 July. Where is Emma Hernan from? She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. Who are Emma Hernan's parents? Her parents are Thomas and Stephanie Hernan. What was Emma Hernan's college? She graduated from the University of Rhode Island. Is Emma Hernan a billionaire? No, she has an alleged net worth of $4 million. What is Emma Hernan's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Emma Hernan is a reality TV personality, entrepreneur and realtor from the United States. She gained immense popularity after being featured in the Selling Sunset reality show. She is the founder and CEO of Emma Leigh & Co.

Legit.ng recently published Chelsea Lazkani's biography. Chelsea is a realtor, reality TV star and entrepreneur. She is popularly known for starring in the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset.

Chelsea Lazkani was born in London, England, United Kingdom. She is married to Jeff Lazkani, and together they sired two children. Chelsea currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: Legit.ng