New K-dramas arriving in June 2026 include the highly anticipated series Doctor on the Edge, Teach You a Lesson, and Manager Kim. Fans will also witness the finales of May hits like The Legend of Kitchen Soldier and Fifties Professionals. These titles will stream on major platforms, including Netflix, SBS TV, tvN, and ENA.

Watch new K-drama Teach You a Lesson (L), Reborn Rookie (C), Fifties Professionals (R). Photo: @kdramanews on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Manager Kim , a thriller noir crime series adapted from the hit webtoon, will debut on SBS and Netflix on 5 June 2026.

, a thriller noir crime series adapted from the hit webtoon, will debut on on 5 June 2026. Action dramas remain a staple, with Teach You a Lesson coming to Netflix on 5 June 2026 and Fifties Professionals continuing on MBC TV on 6 June 2026.

coming to on 5 June 2026 and continuing on on 6 June 2026. Romantic comedy fans should watch for My Royal Nemesis on 5 June 2026, with the finale slated for 20 June 2026.

on 5 June 2026, with the finale slated for 20 June 2026. The continuation of fantasy revenge mystery Reborn Rookie on JTBC continues through June into July.

Upcoming K-dramas hitting screens in June 2026

The June 2026 Korean television schedule leans heavily into high-stakes action thrillers and romantic comedies. Whether you prefer time-bending mysteries or royal power struggles, here are the upcoming K-dramas for June 2026 you can add to your watchlist.

Title Where to watch Release date Doctor on the Edge ENA, Genie TV 1 June 2026 The Legend of Kitchen Soldier (continuation) TVING, tvN 1 June 2026 Teach You a Lesson Netflix 5 June 2026 Manager Kim SBS, Netflix 5 June 2026 My Royal Nemesis (continuation) SBS TV, Netflix 5 June 2026 Reborn Rookie (continuation) JTBC 6 June 2026 Fifties Professionals (continuation) MBC TV 6 June 2026

Doctor on the Edge (1 June )

Genre : Comedy, romance, life, and medical

: Comedy, romance, life, and medical Director : Lee Myung-woo

: Lee Myung-woo Lead cast : Lee Jae-wook, Shin Ye-eun, Hong Min-gi, Lee Soo-kyung

: Lee Jae-wook, Shin Ye-eun, Hong Min-gi, Lee Soo-kyung Where to watch: ENA, Genie TV

Get ready for some hospital chaos and heart-fluttering moments with Doctor on the Edge. The new medical rom-com stars Lee Jae-wook and Shin Ye-eun and is based on a hit webtoon.

Doctor on the Edge follows Do Ji-ui, a passionate but overlooked public health doctor who won't quit. His name even plays on the Korean slang "jonbeo," which basically means hanging in there through the worst of it. Do Ji-ui ends up stuck at a chaotic community hospital, where he teams up with a highly skilled nurse, Yook Ha-ri.

The show will be available on Viki or Viu for international fans. Film director Lee Myoung-woo is leading the project, and the supporting cast includes top Korean actors like Hong Min-gi and Lee Soo-kyung.

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier (1 June)

Genre : Food, military, comedy, fantasy

: Food, military, comedy, fantasy Director : Jo Nam-hyung

: Jo Nam-hyung Lead cast : Park Ji-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, Lee Hong-nae

: Park Ji-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, Lee Hong-nae Where to watch: TVING and tvN

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier is a military comedy-fantasy based on a hit web novel and follows Private Kang Seong-jae.

Instead of the usual typical military combat, the focus is on the mess hall. Seong-jae uses his modern culinary skills and some game-like "skill quests" to turn bland army food into legendary feasts. The show is a fun blend of cooking challenges, military antics, and the struggle to survive in the army.

Park Ji-hoon takes the lead as the talented chef, alongside Yoon Kyung-ho and Lee Hong-nae. Led by movie director Jo Nam-hyung, the show dives into the hilarious mishaps and rivalries that happen at a remote outpost.

As Seong-jae wins over his tough officers through his cooking, he slowly rises to become a true legend in the kitchen.

Teach You a Lesson (5 June)

Genre : Action, drama, social thriller

: Action, drama, social thriller Director : Hong Jong-chan

: Hong Jong-chan Lead cast : Kim Moo-yeol, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo, Pyo Ji-hoon

: Kim Moo-yeol, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo, Pyo Ji-hoon Where to watch: Netflix

Teach You a Lesson is an action-packed drama that is adapted from the popular webtoon Get Schooled.

The series takes a hard look at school violence and the total collapse of teacher authority. It's directed by Hong Jong-chan, also known for Juvenile Justice.

Teach You a Lesson centres on a society where bullying, gangs, and corrupt parents have made schools a nightmare. To fix it, an elite group called the Teachers' Rights Protection Bureau steps in to restore order.

Kim Mu-yeol stars as Na Hwa-jin, the relentless leader of this squad who's nicknamed the "Reaper". A strong cast, including Lee Sung-min and Jin Ki-joo, joins him. Together, they use some pretty unconventional, state-backed methods to punish offenders and protect the victims.

Manager Kim (5 June)

Genre : Action, thriller, noir, crime

: Action, thriller, noir, crime Director : Lee Jae-hoon, Choi Yoon-suk

: Lee Jae-hoon, Choi Yoon-suk Lead cast : So Ji-sub, Choi Dae-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, Joo Sang-wook

: So Ji-sub, Choi Dae-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, Joo Sang-wook Where to watch: SBS, Netflix

So Ji-sub is returning to the screen this June in Manager Kim, an intense action thriller based on the popular webtoon. The story follows Kim Seongryong, a quiet accountant at a small savings bank who leads a secret double life.

When his daughter is killed by a reckless driver from a powerful family, he drops the mild-mannered act and turns into a grieving vigilante. Consumed by rage, Kim Seongryong puts together a team of outcasts to take down corrupt elites using brutal tactics and calculated violence.

With So Ji-sub in the lead, you can expect some raw, high-stakes performances when it finally premieres. He is supported by talent like Choi Dae-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, and Son Na-eun.

My Royal Nemesis (5 June)

Genre : Comedy, romance, drama, fantasy

: Comedy, romance, drama, fantasy Director : Han Tae-seob

: Han Tae-seob Lead cast : Lim Ji-yeon, Heo Nam-jun, Jang Seung-jo

: Lim Ji-yeon, Heo Nam-jun, Jang Seung-jo Where to watch: SBS TV, Netflix

My Royal Nemesis premiered on 8 May 2026 and continues airing on SBS in June. The Korean is a fun mix of historical reincarnation and modern corporate drama.

The story kicks off when struggling actress Shin Seo-ri is suddenly possessed by the spirit of Kang Dan-shim. Kang is a cunning villainess from the Joseon era who fought her way to power. The fiery personality swap leads to an explosive clash with Cha Se-gye.

Cha is a coldhearted chaebol heir who sees marriage as nothing more than a business deal. Their relationship is a total powder keg, full of clever schemes, sharp banter, and a quest for redemption that bridges two very different eras.

My Royal Nemesis stars Lim Ji-yeon as the dual-souled heroine and Heo Nam-jun as her ruthless corporate rival. They're backed by Jang Seung-jo and Lee Se-hee, all working under the direction of Han Tae-seop.

Reborn Rookie (6 June)

Genre : Mystery, business, drama, fantasy

: Mystery, business, drama, fantasy Director : Go Hye-jin

: Go Hye-jin Lead cast : Lee Jun-young, Son Hyun-joo, Lee Ju-myoung, Jeon Hye-jin, Jin Goo

: Lee Jun-young, Son Hyun-joo, Lee Ju-myoung, Jeon Hye-jin, Jin Goo Where to watch: JTBC

Get ready for a wild ride with Reborn Rookie, a continuation fantasy body-swap comedy. The story kicks off when Kang Yong-ho, a ruthless chairman known as the "God of Business," ends up in a mysterious accident.

Kang wakes up to find his soul trapped in the body of a young soccer player named Hwang Jun-hyun. To get his life back, he has to infiltrate his own massive company, Choi Sung Group, as a lowly entry-level employee.

The drama stars South Korean actor Lee Jun-young as the young man carrying the chairman's soul, while veteran actor Son Hyun-joo plays the original chairman. Under the direction of Ko Hye-jin, the show follows the chairman as he navigates office politics and battles his own scheming family members.

Fifties Professionals (6 June)

Genre : Action, comedy, thriller

: Action, comedy, thriller Director : Han

: Han Lead cast : Shin Ha-kyun, Oh Jung-se, Heo Sung-tae

: Shin Ha-kyun, Oh Jung-se, Heo Sung-tae Where to watch: MBC TV, TVING, HBO Max

Fifties Professionals is a new Korean drama is a blast for anyone who loves a good "getting the team back together" story.

The plot follows three middle-aged experts from elite fields. They have spent the last ten years in exile on the remote Yeongseon-do island after a mysterious incident. The experts might seem like ordinary guys now, but their old instincts kick back in when fresh dangers arise.

The cast is packed with heavy hitters, including Shin Ha-kyun as Jeong Heo-myung, Oh Jung-se as Bong Je-soon, and Heo Sung-tae as Kang Bum-ryong. They are supported by film director Han, known for hits like Bad Guys and Navillera. This eight-episode series will air on MBC through June.

What are the upcoming K-dramas?

Three new K-dramas will premiere in June 2026. They include Doctor on the Edge, Teach You a Lesson, and Manager Kim.

What romantic K-dramas are coming out in June 2026?

Doctor on the Edge is a new K-drama premiering on 1 June 2026. Additionally, My Royal Nemesis, which premiered on 8 May 2026, will continue through June 2026.

What are the best K-dramas for June 2026 on Netflix?

Netflix will premiere only one new K-drama in June. Teach You a Lesson is an action drama adapted from the webtoon Get Schooled. It will premiere on Netflix on 5 June 2026.

June 2026 is packed with a diverse mix of new K-dramas, ranging from gritty revenge shows to lighthearted fun. You can also enjoy ongoing favourites on major streaming apps like Netflix, MBC TV, and tvN.

Legit.ng published a post about K-dramas released in May 2026. The lineup included highly anticipated shows such as The Legend of Kitchen Soldier and The Second Signal. These shows are available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, tvN, and TVING.

Along with these new shows, fans can also look out for the final episodes of fan favourites like Perfect Crown, Phantom Lawyer, and Filing for Love.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng