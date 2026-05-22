Niniola has continued to pay tribute to her husband and longtime manager following his demise

Many people were taken aback a few days ago when the music star announced that her husband had passed away

In a post shared on her Instagram story, she uploaded some memorable throwback moments they shared while he was alive

Niniola has continued to mourn the demise of her husband of many years.

A few days ago, the music star announced that she had lost her husband as she shared the sad news on her Instagram page. Many wondered when she got married and joined her in mourning the departed.

Reactions as Niniola shares throwback photos and videos as she mourns late husband. Photo credit@niniola

Source: Instagram

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, the music artist shared lovely moments she shared with her husband, Michael Ndika.

Niniola shares throwback videos of husband

In one of her posts, her song was playing as her husband stood up to dance. She was in the background while another man was also seen with him. They all laughed as he joined in the moment.

In another video, the music star and her husband were in a car driving together. Ndika was heard speaking about an event they attended and how successful it was. He also referred to someone as “his boy” while discussing the event.

Niniola shares more videos of husband

The singer also shared another video of her husband on her Instagram story.

In the clip, they were at a venue listening to several of her songs. Another man was sitting beside Ndika while they both wore headsets and sang along.

Niniola shares videos as she continues to mourn her late husband. Photo credit@niniola

Source: Instagram

Niniola was seen watching him and jokingly said she was going to “zone her face” as she noted she had many of his expressions saved on her phone.

Fans react to Niniola’s post

Reacting, fans were thrown into mourning. Many said the videos showed the couple had a happy time together. They prayed for the repose of Ndika’s soul and comfort for the singer.

Some also joked that Niniola was “casting” her husband in the emotional moments she shared.

Recall that after she announced the sad news, N6 stated that the singer and her manager had been married for 13 years as he paid tribute to him.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Niniola's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the music star about her late husband. Many encouraged and comforted her. Here are comments below:

@adedoyindaramolaade wrote:

"See as e dey cast him friend."

@nwokejinkiru wrote:

"Chai😢rip."

@sabiigirlfashion wrote:

"May God strengthen her."

@kem.7304 said:

"Sorry about the lost."

@ogeashley stated:

"They were really happy."

Niniola flaunts her Grammy certificate

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificates online and then revealed how she got them.

The singer is a two-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and performer. Niniola received one of her nominations for composing Beyoncé's album, The Lion King.

Before showing off her certificate, Seun Kuti claimed that his brother, Burna Boy, and King Sunny Ade were the people who had been nominated for the award before.

Source: Legit.ng