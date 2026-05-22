A Nigerian woman has cried out on social media after seeing a Catholic priest engage in an unexpected act on TikTok

In a now-viral video shared on her official account, she said the act was embarrassing to the Church

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian woman took to social media to express her disappointment after watching a clip of a Catholic priest taking part in an activity on TikTok that she considered inappropriate for his calling.

The video, which quickly gained attention online, sparked reactions from users who weighed in with differing views.

Catholic woman expresses displeasure with priest's behavior. Photo credit: @MummyZCosmetics/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman calls out a particular Catholic priest

The woman, who uses the handle @MummyZCosmetics on TikTok, explained that she had been taken aback by what she saw.

She stated that her Catholic background made the situation particularly upsetting for her.

According to her, she was born into the faith, raised in it, received all the sacraments, and entered into marriage under the Church, and her identity as a Catholic remained unchanged.

She added that she did not believe anything could alter her connection to those roots.

In her video, she questioned why a priest would engage in a TikTok game with a woman she described as immodestly dressed.

She contrasted this with her observations of Pentecostal ministers, saying she had not seen them participate in similar online activities.

She maintained that such platforms should be used instead to spread the message of Christianity and to encourage people towards Christ, which she described as the only path.

The woman argued that the role of a priest carried authority linked directly to Saint Peter and that this responsibility should guide how social media was used.

She expressed concern that while evil influences appeared to be spreading and people were being misled, some clergy were spending time on frivolous online trends rather than focusing on evangelisation.

She maintained that social media could serve as a tool to draw people closer to faith if used appropriately.

Catholic woman disapproves priest's behavior on TikTok. Photo credit: @MummyZCosmetics/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking further, she urged those involved in the Church to act in a way that upheld its reputation and to avoid actions that could cause embarrassment.

She called for greater care in how religious leaders presented themselves online, stressing that their conduct carried weight with the wider public.

The woman concluded by saying that priests should concentrate on their parishes and use their position to bring people to Christ rather than distracting from that mission.

Reactions as woman advises Catholic priests

The video sparked lots of comments, with some TikTok users supporting her stance and others defending the priest’s use of the platform.

@Kaka Omang said:

"This is too rich not to be shared. Your gentleness and carefully spoken words, your decency says it all. You came to correct not attack and that's what kept me fixed to the end of the video. Let he who has ears listen matt 11:15."

@FADANWAMARY EHIKEMDI said:

"Thanks so much for drawing our attention to this. We are sorry for the many times we failed. We will do better. Keep us in your prayers."

@ELLA CHUKWU commented:

"Nothing makes me more proud than the Padres in the comment section. God bless all of you and preserve your ministry and vocation. Forever a priest in the order of Melchizedek."

@Boss Lady reacted:

"I don't see anything wrong with Priest on Tiktok. My kid brother is a Roman Catholic & has a tiktok account & I support him coz he uses it to win souls & as well distract himself during his leisure & I support him. I don't know why u think is bad. My kid brother will not stop we his family re happy with him coz he is very responsible."

@OlyGod NWA added:

"God bless you darling. Praying for all the Catholic priest that the good lord will guide and make them to do better than they doing this are my prayers through Christ amen."

See the post below:

Lady shares bad experience with Catholic priest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who turned her back on physical church services for eight years recounted her unpleasant experience with a Catholic priest.

She said she did not go to church for eight years after the traumatic encounter with the reverend father, who knew everyone in her house.

Source: Legit.ng