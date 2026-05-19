A video of reality star Zita has surfaced online, and fans were worried after seeing her condition

In the recording, she complained that there are no ambulances in Lagos State, as her voice was not clearly audible to many

Fans prayed for her safety and asked people close to her to check on her to be sure she is alright

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Elizabeth Oloruntola, better known as Zita, got fans worried after a video of her surfaced online.

The reality star, who participated in the Season 10 edition of the show, was seen in a distressing state in the clip.

Reactions as worrisome video of BBN’s Zita trends, she struggles to breathe. Photo credit@zita

Source: Instagram

She was using a nebulizer, a medical device that turns liquid medicine into a fine mist for inhalation, as she tried to speak.

BBNaija Zita cries, asks questions

In the recording, she was in tears as she lamented the lack of ambulances in the country to convey her for medical treatment.

BBN’s Zita cries over state of health sector in Nigeria. Photo credit@zita

Source: Instagram

According to her, she had to book a ride herself because she lives alone. BBNaija's Zita complained that the car she got did not have air conditioning, and she was gasping for breath while travelling in a stranger’s car.

Fans react to Zita’s video

Reacting, fans of the reality star expressed concern for her and asked people living close to her to check on her. Many also wished her a speedy recovery.

A few people tried to understand the situation she was in after noticing the nebulizer she was using while crying.

Another fan noted that she appeared to be having an asthmatic attack and had to rush herself to the hospital because there was no ambulance available to take her.

Here is the Instagram page below:

Reactions to BBNaija's Zita's video

Fans reacted after seeing the reality star in a distressing situation. Here are comments below:

@austinab17 wrote:

"She had an asthmatic attack, and she had to book a ride to the hospital because there was no ambulance, and the car had no air conditioning, so she was gasping for air on the way to the hospital."

@obaksolo commented:

"Ah, Pls she shouldn’t show signs of weakness. She will fight through."

@pretty_trophy said:

"Get well soon, my love."

@alutamangali12 shared:

"Get well soon, Black Barbie girl, No weapon formed against you shall prosper in Jesus name.

@miraclechizobaalaoma reacted:

"It is well with you, my dear Zita, may God Almighty heal and keep you safe at all times."

@anthea_o commented:

"Perhaps she had a respiratory attack, and there’s no active ambulance or emergency service, and she lives alone, so in that moment of emergency, she had to literally book a ride herself to the hospital all alone, quite sad."

Cubana Chiefpriest complains about his health

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest had revealed his recent health scare and hospital visit.

He complained bitterly about the attitude of hospital staff, saying he left without a proper checkup.

The socialite vowed to do a comprehensive medical review abroad, stressing Nigeria’s poor healthcare.

Source: Legit.ng