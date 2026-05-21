The APC announced the postponement of its governorship primary elections in two major northern states ahead of the 2027 general elections

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, also announced that the elections in the two states were rescheduled for Friday, May 22

The party also announced that the State House of Assembly primary election for Maradun I and Maradun II constituencies in Zamfara state was rescheduled for Sunday, May 24

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of its governorship primary elections in Bauchi and Kwara states in the northern part of Nigeria and rescheduled the poll for Friday, May 22, 2026.

At the same time, the ruling party announced the rescheduling of the state House of Assembly primary elections for Maradun I and Maradun II constituencies in Zamfara state to Sunday, May 24, 2026.

APC reschedules primary elections in Bauchi and Kwara. Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The development was announced on X in a statement by Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, who added that the change was approved by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) following wide consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The governorship primary elections being conducted by the ruling APC are to present its governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections that will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The electoral body is also constitutionally mandated to witness the primary elections of all political parties.

Nigerians react as APC reschedules governorship primaries

However, the postponement of the primary elections in Bauchi and Kwara states has generated reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Segun Benson commented on the happenings in the Kwara state APC and why wider consultation is needed:

"The dynamic in the Kwara APC requires more consultations. The governor is being boxed into a corner. I keep mute till the official announcement."

Enigma said the postponement was beyond logistic problem and that the party was conducting wider consultations behind the scenes:

"In politics, when primaries are postponed, it’s usually more than logistics; it often means there are still disagreements and behind-the-scenes negotiations going on."

Nigerians react as APC postpones governorship primary elections in Bauchi and Kwara states. Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Shamsuddeen commended the APC for being well-organised and vowed to continue to support the ruling party:

"That's why I said it some weeks ago that when a party is in order, then expect nothing but a good political process. APC all the way."

Ibukun Adewale demanded that the governorship ticket in Kwara must shift to other zones rather than remaining in Kwara Central:

"The governorship in Kwara must shift to other zones. Either Kwara north or Kwara south. Enough of Kwara central domination."

Diary of Freshness alleged that the ruling party was only trying to buy time to make backdoor deals:

"It’s never about transparency, it’s about buying time for backroom deals and arm-twisting delegates."

Read more reactions on X below:

APC constitutes the presidential primary election committee

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC announced the constitution of its presidential primary election committee just as it was rounding up its governorship primaries.

Anyim Pius Anyim, a former Senate president between 2000 and 2003, also served as the SGF under former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration, was among those appointed to the panel.

Another former Senate president and ex-speaker of the House of Representatives were members of the committee, while Siminalayi Fubara and other APC governors were appointed state coordinators.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng