Singer Brymo has been in the eye of the storm for quite a while now as a result of his feud with some of his colleagues over trivial issues

The likes of Davido, Wizkid, 2Baba, and some others were victims of insult, name-calling, and calls out from the 'Ara' crooner over allegations that many of his fans believe are baseless

In this listicle, Legit.ng presents six Nigerian singers whom Brymo has stepped on their toes and still holds grudges against

Nigerian singer Olawale Ashimi, better known as Brymo, has been on the lips of many for his alleged unruly attitude towards some of his colleagues on social media.

The singer has engaged in conflicts with individuals who were simply going about their businesses quietly.

While some responded to his outbursts, others watched in dismay as he continued to scream their names at every provocation.

Legit.ng presents some artistes Brymo has called out or fought with on social media in recent times.

1. Davido

Brymo has shown over the years that he is one of the people good at throwing jabs and shades at others unnecessarily.

His alleged hatred for Davido dates back to 2020 when he claimed that he was better than the Timeless crooner.

His fans had engaged him in a debate about who the best singer was among him, Davido and Burna Boy.

In his submission, Brymo sent the other music acts to the gallows and then claimed that he was better because he writes his songs.

The Good Morning crooner also noted that his songs were arts when compared to others.

The controversial artist also slammed Davido once for calling himself one of the three greatest artists in Nigeria.

2. Burna Boy

Brymo and the self-acclaimed Giant of Africa have been in an on-and-off rivalry for a couple of years now.

It seemed Burna Boy was the one who started the war of words after passing a dig at the controversial music act and referring to him as a failed artist in one of his songs.

He also referred to Brymo as a "dog" during his Dubai N4bn concert.

Brymo didn't waste time in replying Burna Boy as he granted an interview with skit maker, Isbae U.

In his reaction, he claimed some of the Last Last crooner's songs were stolen from him. He also made some tweets where the song theft allegations were emphasized.

He claimed that Burna Boy's City Boy and I Told Them were sampled from his upcoming album Macabre.

In response, Burna Boy also blasted Brymo. He said that he was so big that his colleagues couldn't do without mentioning his name.

Odogwu, as he is fondly called, went on describe Brymo's music as Yoruba proverb music.

The two have been at it exchanging jabs and making allegations against each other.

At a point, Brymo finally took a break only for him to resume again this year with a voice note stating that Burna Boy might not have a child of his own.

3.Portable

Unarguably the most controversial singer in the Nigerian music industry at the moment, Portable took a swipe at Brymo while showing his concerns about his music career.

In one of his controversial videos, the Zeh Nation boss said Brymo used to sing with his nose. He queried why he wasn't doing well like his other colleagues who started with him.

The Zazu crooner claimed that he used to sample Brymo's songs when he started on his musical journey.

Portable expressed his desire to sing with Brymo and urged his fans to bring him back after claiming that hatred took him away from the scene.

Brymo did not allow the dust generated by Portable's remark to settle before firing back at Portable. He told him that he was no longer into collaborations and advised him to face the matter that concerns him.

4. Wizkid

It all started as a debate between Brymo and his fans. The singer made a tweet and asked if Nigerians were still listening to their favourite artists. Some social media users responded that their favorites, Wizkid and some other artists were bigger and better than Brymo.

A fan went ahead to list the songs Wizkid had made that were better than Brymo's songs.

Responding to their claim, Brymo said Wizkid does not write his songs and he struggles to perform to a live audience. Bragging about his talent, Brymo said his music is unique and artistic.

More recently, while granting an interview with skit maker, Isbae U, the Oleku crooner was asked if he would like to collaborate with Wizkid as well as Burna Boy and Davido.

In his response, he said he would prefer to go to hell than have anything to do with them.

Brymo also once labeled Wizkid as a thief for claiming to be an Afrobeats giant.

5. 2Baba

Iconic singer Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2Baba, has also been a victim of Brymo's online venom.

Brymo claimed 2Baba once accused him of sleeping with his wife, Annie Idibia.

To the surprise of his fans, Brymo exuded unusual calmness as he explained the circumstances that made him and Annie meet and the discussion they had.

Later on, however, he called out the African Queen crooner, mocking him because of the crisis that rocked his marriage.

He accused him of sending thugs to beat him up and also alleged that 2Baba abandoned his male children with their mothers.

In response, 2Baba filed a lawsuit against him and asked him to apologise for his utterance.

6. Simi

In Simi Kosoko's case, Brymo showed evidence of being a home breaker. He made a tweet wherein he claimed he once asked Simi to sleep with him before he could collaborate with her.

Many were irritated by his claim and called him out on the social networking app.

Adekunle Gold, Simi's husband, didn't waste time in responding to the scandalous revelation.

He asked Brymo to stop disrespecting his family. He also advised him to get help as his case was not ordinary.

Many of his fans also suggested that he should check into an asylum.

Brymo apologises to Igbos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Brymo tendered an apology to Igbos for his controversial remark about them.

The singer had reacted after Chimamanda Adichie rejected a national honour but went ahead to accept a chieftaincy title in the south east.

He said the move would affect Nigerians clamouring for an Igbo president. In the process, he called other Igbos, a development that sparked outrage and petitions.

