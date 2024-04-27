Nigeria influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa gave netizens another topic to dwell on regarding his connection with Priscilla Ojo

Enioluwa, in a confessional post, revealed his feelings for the young actress who is said to be his friend

Coming across the tweet, some curious Nigerians went on to ask questions that brought more light to the situation

Nigeria influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa has disclosed the intensity of affection he bores for his supposed best friend, Priscilla Ojo.

In an explicit post on Elon Musk's X, the model poured out his feelings while noting that the upcoming actress was his person.

Enioluwa defines his love for Priscilla Ojo. Credit: @enioluwaoffcial

In his tweet, he wrote:

"I love Priscilla Ojo so much. That's my girl. "

An inquisitive follower commented to ask if his emotions were platonic or the opposite.

Eni was recently embroiled in a sex tape controversy responded by saying that it was beyond that.

"As a bestie or lover?" The tweep wrote.

Eni replied: "Both"

Someone else went on to ask if he knew Priscy's shoe size, and he revealed that they both wore the same size.

In a previous report, the lip gloss model smartly spoke about his intentions towards Priscy Ojo, fuelling speculation that they were in a serious relationship.

Even though the two have publicly denied any form of romantic advances, Eni's remark during one of their outings said otherwise

See his tweets here:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously that the popular social media sensations turned heads on the timelines with their last outing.

The admirable duo stunned many with the lush traditional embellishments they adorned to an event.

Enticing netizens with their elegant camera poses, the two filled many with wonder over the type of camaraderie they share. Eni fueled speculation by stating that he was grateful for Priscilla and revealing they had attended a Thanksgiving service.

