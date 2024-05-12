PDP chieftain has sent a message to the leadership of the party over the planned move to expel Nyesom Wike and other members of the G5 group

Wike and his colleagues including Seyi Makinde and three other former governors allegedly worked against the PDP and Atiku in 2023

Wike and the G5 men who worked for the emergence of Bola Tinubu insisted that they were still loyal chieftains of the PDP, hence downplaying their expulsion from the party

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, revealed what the party should do to Wike and his loyalists

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, has downplayed the purported move to expel Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers state, from Nigeria's main opposition party.

How Wike, G5 worked against Atiku, backed Tinubu

Recall that the PDP situation became complicated when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Wike, whom Atiku Abubakar defeated in the party’s presidential primary last year, for a ministerial position in the APC government.

Wike’s apparent acceptance of the nomination is seen by the Atiku group as “the final straw.” This follows earlier moves to expel the former governor over “anti-party activities” for openly supporting Tinubu in the presidential election.

Wike and the G5 members allegedly workd against Atiku in the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the run-up to the 2023 presidential election, Wike had insisted the party maintain its internal power-sharing formula by zoning the presidential ticket to southern Nigeria.

Wike, alongside his G5 faction, which includes then-Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu state), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia state), however, called for the removal of the suspended national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

While Wike backed out from supporting Atiku Abubakar – from northern Nigeria – who won the PDP primary election, the former governor worked for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), leading to the emergence of President Tinubu.

Tinubu later appointed him as a minister, a move that triggered debates on whether Wike is still a member of the PDP or not.

Despite the calls for his expulsion, the FCT minister insisted he is still a member of the PDP, doubling down on his support for Tinubu – the APC flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi: "Expelling anyone is a banana peel"

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on whether the PDP should expel Wike and other members of the G5 ahead of 2027 general election, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi described the move as "a banana peel".

In an interview with Legit.ng via telephone chat, on Sunday, May 12, Mr Akinniyi said expelling Wike now when the party is divided, is wrong timing", adding that "we can't overlook the influence of Wike and his loyalists".

He, however, tasked the PDP reconciliation committee to do what's best for the party ahead of the 2027 election.

Mr Akinniyi opined thus:

"At the moment, expelling anyone is a 'banana peel'. If the expulsion had happened before the 2023 Elections, it will probably make some senses and understandable. As it stands now, the PDP is divided and we can't overlook the influence of Wike and his loyalists. The reconciliation committee should bring everyone to the table again, and there should be sanctions for any actions that are against the tenets cum interest of the PDP, as a party henceforth."

Why Wike isn't PDP's problem - Showunmi

Meanwhile, the former Ogun state governorship candidate of the PDP, Segun Showunmi, reacted to the brawl between the party and Nyesom Wike.

Dr Showunmi, who is vying for the chairmanship seat of the PDP, told Legit.ng that Wike's dilemma was another opportunity for the party to design a new model to solve imminent crises like that of the FCT minister.

He said:

"The man is on sabbatical working in APC, and we just let him continue in that direction.

"People who don’t accept that the political party is beyond one individual are the problem; it’s not Wike."

Source: Legit.ng