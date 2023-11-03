Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, is likely not giving up on his dispute with singer Brymo

The Atlantic Records superstar used dogs to make a post about hierarchy as he referred to his alleged Dubai incident

Recall Legit.ng previously reported that the Last Last crooner bragged about turning down a N4 billion deal from the United Arab Emirates

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has reignited the online feud between him and singer Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, aka Brymo.

The Atlantic Records star, in a post he made on October 3, indirectly referred to the folk artist as a dog as he addressed his alleged Dubai incident.

Burna Boy uses dogs to analyse the feud between him and Brymo. Credit: @brymoolawale, @burnathegenre

Legit.ng reported that the Last Last crooner made headlines after he bragged about turning down a N4 billion deal in Dubai.

"A big bone to a little dog is a little bone to a big dog," Burna Boy wrote.

Burna and Brymo's feud began after the latter accused the Grammy award-winning singer of stealing his songs, claiming that he lacked creativity and routinely took other people's music without credit or royalties.

See Burna's post below:

Burna Boy's post about dogs sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

ever_greener:

"Brymo makes better music than you… those who knows what music is knows."

plus1.:

"Don't make mockery of someone else present situation because you don't even know what will hit you in the future. Only God knows."

papiiitino:

"E say na nationwide broadcast. I was expecting to see him on NTA."

tcm_cholo:

"Big bone o little bone oo…. Make meat sha dey the bone sha."

oghenerie_jnr':

"Expecting BRYMO to drop 16 tweets now and GRANT like 7 interviews."

iam_bmodel:

"This one nah Igbo. I no even understand wetin he dey talk. You need to hold one blunt for hand to understand what he just said."

fressiadaisy_:

"Brymo no see who e go find trouble na odogwu odogwu vs. Odiegwu."

