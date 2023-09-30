Nigerian singer Portable, in a video, queried why Brymo is not as big as his other colleagues who started with him

The Zazu crooner revealed that he used to sample Brymo's songs and asked if he doesn't know how to make music again

Portable then offered to help revive Brymo's career with collaboration, and his offer has sparked reactions online

If controversial singer Brymo allows, he might have a hit with fellow controversial colleague Portable.

In a video sighted online, Portable described Brymo as a singer who sings through his nose

He then asked why the Ara N Be crooner is no longer at the top of his game as he revealed his songs were part of those he used to sample at the beginning of his career.

Doubting Brymo's ability to keep his career afloat after getting his career killed by haters, Portable expressed the desire to make music with Brymo

Netizens react to Portable's video

A lot of people did not agree with Portable's submission about Brymo's career, while others found the video funny.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

"Brymo career is not dead ,he's an underground singer and he's doing fine as we speak ...u will not hear about him cus genz don't listen to lyrics but beat."

"Brymo, ASA, they have their space separately not your regular kind of musician."

"Lol Dey play. Na rich and big boys Dey listen to Brymo "

"Protect portable at all cost! Na national treasure him be "

"Portable no need PRO.. he understands the game so well"

"I am in a love-hate love relationship with portable ❤️❤️"

"Portable Zukwanuike "

Portable calls Burna, Davido and Wizkid thieves

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brymo is not pleased that Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are enjoying the exposure and title of pioneers of Afrobeats.

He said Afrobeats is not a genre, but Afrobeat and the late legendary singer Fela struggled to bring it to life.

Brymo knocked Burna Boy for claiming Jesus of Afrobeats when, in fact, he is a sleazy, cheap and unoriginal creative.

