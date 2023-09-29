Controversial Nigerian singer Brymo has stirred reactions on social media with his opinions about Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy

According to him, the trio who are the faces of Afrobeats in Nigeria have no idea what it took the late singer Fela to create the genre

Brymo mainly went for Burna Boy and his Grammy award, calling him an unoriginal and sleazy man

Brymo is not pleased that Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are enjoying the exposure and title of pioneers of Afrobeats.

He said Afrobeats is not a genre, but Afrobeat and Fela struggled to bring it to life.

Brymo slams Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy Photo credit: @davido/@brymolawale/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Brymo knocked Burna Boy for claiming Jesus of Afrobeats when, in fact, he is a sleazy, cheap and unoriginal creative.

He argued that most of the self-acclaimed African Giant's songs are either samples of other people's songs or a stolen slogan and wondered how he got a Grammy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Brymo also dragged Davido and Wizkid for adding an 's' to Afrobeat and claiming to be pioneers of the genre.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Brymo's video

The singer's statement stirred mixed reactions, with most netizens calling him out.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

@dudukulture:

"He kinda has a point tho.

@only1chiefff:

"Guess he wants to drop another failed album so he wants to rant online as usual."

@Credo_promotion:

"BURNA is still ODOGWU till tomorrow. I wonder which igbo you smoke "

@obiokeke_:

"From the guy whose first hit came from a popular clap and bell song."

@DJDaley:

"What’s happening with Afrobeats right now is called “Evolution” the genre is evolving thus artists are also evolving with it. You can’t really expect artists to be stagnant with their creative abilities. There’s no need calling someone a thief for sampling songs."

@dammydudu:

"Thief is a strong word. Your assertion could have been that, they are not original."

@iamdeeal:

"This guy don dey chase clout again."

@instaprohq:

"Brymo might be right in some aspects; for example, Burna Boy is fake and not original based on the fact that he samples songs from other artists. Yes, this may be true."

@UGOOTWEETS:

"I stand with Brymo besides the Davido & Wizkid slander. The other guy is very unoriginal & and thief. He’s not the Jesus of Afrobeats."

Brymo begs to work with Asa

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer took to his Twitter page to reveal the one artist he always dreamt of working with and still wishes to curate some records with.

Olawale, in his tweet, shared that female singer Asa is the only artist he has ever dreamt of working with.

He noted that his tweet was a cry for help and wished to work with Asa soon.

Source: Legit.ng