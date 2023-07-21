Controversial singer Brymo has sparked a massive outrage online with some very unusual revelations he made about wanting to have intercourse with singer Simi

Brymo, in some posts shared on his Twitter handle, revealed that he asked to sleep with Simi before they could work together on a song

Simi's husband, Adekunle Gold, has reacted to Olawale's shameful tweets; he cautioned him to respect his wife and get help

Controversial Afro-soul singer and vocalist Ibrahim Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, has sparked a massive outburst of anger online after he dropped controversial comments about wanting to sleep with Adekunle Gold's wife, Simi.

Brymo, in a series of tweets shared online, noted that he feels remorseful for ever demanding to sleep with Simi before they could collaborate on a song.

Adekunle Gold blasts Brymo and asks him to get help after he revealed online that he once demanded to sleep with Simi. Photo credit: @adekunlegold/@symplysimi/@olawaleolofooro

The Market Square singer noted that at the time, he was honestly seeking the experience of working with someone he shared coitus with.

Brymo also revealed that at the time, he didn't know that Simi was in a relationship with Adekunle Gold.

"Do not disrespect my wife, and get help," - Adekunle Gold responds to Brymo

Adekunle Gold is known to be quite protective of his wife, Simi and his family and has wasted no time in responding to Brymo's scandalous revelation about demanding to sleep with his partner.

AG, in his response, knocked Brymo, telling him not to disrespect his wife while advising him to seek medical help.

See Brymo's scandalous tweets below:

See Adekunle Gold's reaction to Brymo's controversial statement:

Read the responses both artists sparked online

@evelyn____xx:

"After tinubu is done sharing 8k. Please he should consider building a mental asylum."

@tife.majek:

"This is very unnecessary."

@cocktailscontent:

"Naija men are p.igs sha. I don't know how naija women tolerate them. They make me want to puke. So sx obsessed, entitled and unremorseful. Tufia!"

@ladyque_1:

"Nigerians need to start taking mental health serious."

@real_estatequeen_:

"Simi is a well-respected artist without scandal, she gained her respect and you are m@d."

@mr_adore:

"Whew!! Women go through a lot in that industry.. this is one speaking up."

@a.jike__:

"To actually think Brymo is extremely Talented and ended up like this is very sad… I still enjoy his music by separating the Talent from the Artist."

@__adesolaa:

"Person wey nakd for under bridge una think say he normal? Lol."

@sezekwesili:

"Brymo considers himself eccentric, whereas he’s just an uncouth, sad man with zero emotional intelligence."

@jays_illusion:

"Women are victims in every sector in Nigeria...its almost like men have been socialized to demand for sx in exchange for everything as long as a woman is involved...even when the woman is clearly qualified and talented. Its just really sad. What will make a man like Brymo with his mouth like parachute demand sx from a talented singer like Simi??"

@ikemchingy:

“Get intmate to create intensity”. Olapiano."

@kingtonestar:

"Somebody suppose don slap this brymo to reset his sense. What type of rubbish is this."

@meetkikii:

"A very stup!d man. No wonder his career keeps declining. Ewww."

@iam_rayberry:

"I like a man that’s always out there to protect the image of his Wife."

@cheerfulluv:

"Brymo should be ashamed of himself. Opening your mouth alone to say that you asked a lady to sleep with you before she can feature you in her song says alot about you. You are one of the artists giving the music industry a bad name. Na confess you dey confess soo."

