Who is a virtuous woman in the Bible: meaning and definition

One might think that being the virtuous woman that was described in Proverbs 31 is impossible. Is this true? Who is a virtuous woman according to the Bible, and how can you become one today?

Smiling lady. Photo: pexels.com, @ Anna Shvets

Source: UGC

Before we even get to the qualities of such a lady, can you define virtuous? What does this word mean? The word can mean either 'having or showing high moral standards' or 'being chaste'.

So now, what about the definition of a virtuous woman of God?

Virtuous woman definition

The Bible, in Proverbs 31, defines a virtuous woman as one who leads her home with integrity, discipline, and more. All the virtues she practices are aimed at making her husband's life better, teaching her children, and serving God. This, essentially, is the meaning of a virtuous woman.

What is a virtuous woman in the Bible?

The answer to the question, "What does virtuous woman mean?" can be given in Proverbs 31. Here, a virtuous woman is described as one who is a positive influence, a hard worker, a good planner, manager, and a beautiful person.

A lady praying. Photo: pexels.com, @Michelle Leman

Source: UGC

The qualities of a virtuous woman according to the Bible are as follows:

1. She is trustworthy

"The heart of her husband trusts in her, and he will have no lack of gain" (Proverbs 31:11).

"Her husband is known in the gates, when he sitteth among the elders of the land" (Proverbs 31:23-31).

A virtuous woman in the Bible shows respect for her husband. She can be trusted and is respected by the elders. Her husband is fully confident in her, and she inspires confidence in her husband.

She is not annoying, impatient, or unpredictable. She will never deliberately let her husband down.

2. She is wise

"She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness" (Proverbs 31:26).

This kind of lady speaks with wisdom. She doesn’t throw her words in vain. She does not harm with words and is always ready to give advice.

3. She is a hard worker

A lady preparing food. Photo: pixabay.com, @Albrecht Fietz

Source: UGC

"She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands. She is like the merchants' ships; she bringeth her food from afar. She riseth also while it is yet night, and giveth meat to her household, and a portion to her maidens" (Proverbs 31:13-15)

"She maketh fine linen, and selleth it; and delivereth girdles unto the merchant" (Proverbs 31:24).

"She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness" (Proverbs 31:27).

"Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates" (Proverbs 31:31).

A virtuous woman, is to a great extent, a hard worker. She understands that her husband and children have to be well fed. A virtuous, Biblical woman possesses not only the necessary cooking skills, but she knows all about nutrition and will ensure that her family is fed healthily.

The virtuous woman in the Bible is not lazy. She willingly works hard and doesn’t grumble while completing her tasks. She is also full of energy, and she doesn’t know what idleness is.

In the Old Testament days, it was necessary that a woman knew how to work with fabric. In modern times, a woman needs to possess some professional skills.

It is not all about manual work nowadays, however, she still needs to care about the well-being of her family. Her duty is also to create an inviting atmosphere of warmth and love for her family and guests.

4. She is a good manager

"She is like the merchants' ships; she bringeth her food from afar" (Proverbs 31:14).

"She considereth a field, and buyeth it: with the fruit of her hands she planteth a vineyard" (Proverbs 31:16).

"She perceiveth that her merchandise is good: her candle goeth not out by night" (Proverbs 31:18).

A virtuous woman spends money wisely. She purchases quality items which her family needs.

Similarly to money, she knows how to use her time wisely. She works hard to complete her daily tasks. She doesn't waste her time on things that do not please the Lord.

5. She is a positive influence

"She does him good, and not harm, all the days of her life" (Proverbs 31:12).

A virtuous woman brings good to her husband. It seems like this Biblical verse could be translated in the following way: “Behind every successful man, there is a strong woman.” She is the best asset to her husband. She will never intentionally bring harm his way.

A smiling couple. Photo: pixabay.com, @Fredrick Achari

Source: UGC

6. She cares about health

"She girdeth her loins with strength, and strengtheneth her arms" (Proverbs 31: 17).

A virtuous woman cares for her body.

7. She is faithful to God

"She opens her mouth with wisdom, end on her tongue is the law of kindness" (Proverbs 31:26).

"Favor is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised" (Proverbs 31:30).

"She stretcheth out her hand to the poor; yea, she reacheth forth her hands to the needy" (Proverbs 31:20).

A virtuous woman serves God with all of her heart, mind, and soul. She seeks His will for her life and follows His ways. She watches her tongue and speaks with wisdom. She understands that beauty is a temporary thing.

What makes a lady respected is that she fears God and this fear makes her soul beautiful. This fear of the Lord is a source of her wisdom and goodness.

She cares about eternity more than life on Earth. She is compassionate and unselfish. The income she earns is shared with the poor and needy.

8. She is a loving mother

A mother and her daughter. Photo: pexels.com, @Any Lane

Source: UGC

"Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her" (Proverbs 31:28).

A virtuous woman teaches and nurtures her children with the love of God. She doesn’t annoy them but disciplines them with care and wisdom.

She cares about her children’s education and is always at their disposal. She is dedicated, loving, and interested in their problems and troubles.

She is a versatile person who cares about God’s will and her husband's and children’s welfare. She is a good manager as well as a person with high moral standards. She also knows how to teach children gently.

In Proverbs 31, we read that a virtuous woman watches over what goes on in her household, but we understand that in modern times, it applies to every area of a woman’s activities.

This is the description of a virtuous woman of the Old Testament times, but in general, these standards apply to every period of history and nation.

READ ALSO: Mothers in the Bible: what is a mom according to the scripture?

Legit.ng recently reported about the definition of a mother according to the Bible. Mothers are honorable people who bring life and joy into this world. The Bible also acknowledges this.

What else does the Bible have to say about mothers? What are their qualities? And who are the most famous moms in the Bible? Find out by reading this awesome piece by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit Nigeria