Some students have been praised due to their excellent performance in the just-concluded JAMB examination

The students who are six in number all scored above 300 marks in the UTME, which is required for university admission

The highest-scoring JAMB student among the candidates is Hamza Limman Hannatu, who scored 340 in aggregates

A group of Nigerian students did well in UTME, and they have been praised after their results emerged online.

The students are from Flora Schools, Ilorin Kwara state and their unique way of dressing also attracted attention.

The students all scored above 300 marks. Photo credit: X/Abadulsamad.

Source: Twitter

The results of the six students were shared on X by Abdulsamad, who told netizens to help celebrate them for doing their school proud.

The result shows that the children performed excellently, with six of them scoring above 300 marks in the JAMB examination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the UTME results, Hamza Limman Hannatu scored 340 marks to emerge as the top JAMB student in the school.

Also, Ayantunji Michael scored 338, followed by Blessing, who scored 334 marks in UTME aggregates.

Another JAMB candidate who did well is Awe Opeyemi, who scored 329, and he is followed by Salu Abdulqudus, who scored 317, and Akanbi Dhul'Garnain, who scored 302.

Sharing the results, Abdulsamad asked:

"Are you proud of your UTME scores? Celebrate these children."

The children dressed nicely with a hat to match, making them look impressively unique.

See the post below:

Student shares JAMB exam scores after checking online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an art student checked her JAMB UTME results online using the simple SMS method, and the result was sent to her phone.

The student, Sam-Edudje Oghenefejiro, shared her result on Facebook, indicating she scored 279 in the 2024 JAMB.

Oghenefejiro scored 65 marks in UTME use of English, 86 in government, 66 in literature and 62 marks in Christian Religious Knowledge.

Many students have seen their results and are taking to social media to share it for people to see.

While some sharing their results did exceedingly well, others wonder if they would gain admission with the marks the obtained in the crucial examination.

Source: Legit.ng