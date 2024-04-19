AGN through its president has revealed its plan for Adanma Luke and some others who were involved in the boat mishap that claimed the lives of its member

In an interview with Arise TV, he said that their lawyers are working toward that action as he was waiting for the report

Rollas narrated how another actor would have been killed after a producer hired an amateur to drive on location

Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, has opened up on the plan of the guild after it lost its members to a preventable boat mishap.

Legit.ng had reported that AGN had announced the death of Jnr Pope and some others after their boat capsized while they were going to the movie location of Adanma Luke.

In an interview with Arise TV, Rollas noted that he was awaiting the reports as lawyers of the guild have swung into action in suing Luke and others over the death of its members.

Rollas shares another near-death experience

In the course of the interview, Rollas who marked his 20th anniversary narrated how the guild would have lost another actor as a result of the carelessness of a producer.

He noted that a producer had hired an amateur driver who went to hit an actor where they were filming.

The guild had to take responsibility for the treatment of the actor. They had to be taking to him about it before he was able to recover.

Rollas warns producers

The AGN president also noted that a day before Jnr Pope died, people went on the boat without life jackets.

He warned producers to ensure they get professionals for their work and pay them as well.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Rollas. Here are some of the comments below:

@realsegz:

"If she booked a flight tickets for them and the plane crashed, will you sue her?"

@adesuwa._juliet:

"For her to come out and lie against them, she deserves it."

@souvenirrush:

"Anyone that travels without life jackets should be arrested as well."

@ibironke_oladejo:

"5 lives isn't a joke. She should take responsibility for it!."

@ada_chukwudi:

"That's all I want to hear!! Sue, let people be accountable for actions. The producer is liable for everyone on their production."

@e_money_moneybag:

"Weiting Ada do una. God go pun*sh this man. What did Ada do?"

@wonderboyodc:

"Make them pity that woman she's just a victim it can happen to anyone."

@vin_vivy:

"What if she was among the people that died, who are they going to sue to court?"

@iniabasi44:

"If hitting the nail on the head was a person,It will be Rufai."

@engreg_stitches:

"That prayer “ Lord , lead me not into temptation and deliver us from all evil “ should not be underrated."

Emeka Rollas speaks about Zack Orij

Legit.ng had reported that Rollas had refuted the death rumor of Zack Orij.

Rumour mill had been agog that the actor had died a few weeks after he was rushed to the hospital.

Rollas updated fans about Orij's health status. He decided that the veteran would not die but live.

