Hailey, Davido's daughter with Amada, is marking her 7th birthday on Thursdays May 9, and she has shared a lovely video

She said it was partnering with a food vendor to reach out to the less privilege whom she was going to feed on her birthday

In the video, she wore a short white gown and parked her hair neatly as she turned in a circle, she also shared her favourite song

It's Hailey Adeleke, one of the daughters of Afro beat singer, David Adeleke's daughter, whom he had with Amada.

She shared as lovely video to show how she felt on her big day. In the clip, the daughter of the Grammy Award nominee was seen turning round in a circle. She was wearing a white short gown.

According to her, she had partnered with a food vendor known as Eva. She explained that she was going to feed the less privilege on her special day.

Davido's daughter, Hailey celebrates birthday. Photo credit @realhailey_adeleke

Source: Instagram

Hailey threw a kiss at her fan

In the sweet video, the girl, who wants to be basket baller gave her lovers a warm kiss, and she smiled at them.

In the caption of her post, she asked her fans to reach out to her food partner so they can benefit from the arrangement she has made.

Hailey share her favourite song

Chike's song, Ego Oyinbo was playing in the background as the little girl said that it was her favourite.

Some of her fans wondered why her father's song was not her favourite.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Here are some of eh comments from her fans about the video:

@arewadazzlingbeautyworld:

"Happy birthday, Darling LLNP."

@_oluwashindara___:

"Happy birthday my beautiful niece love you."

@foodby__eva:

"Happy birthday Hailey, we are happy to work with you."

@osho.steam_30bg:

"Happiest birthday Daddy twinskiiii. Love you so much."

@joseph_park12:

"Happy birthday daddy’s twin."

@omoruyi_benjamin:

"Happy birthday princess daddy twins."

@its.gennie:

"E dey Obodo Oyibo Hailey Lotazie Oo."

@Aderai:

"Happy birthday happy girl. Your dad's music should your favourite now"

@syntolarry02:

"Happy birthday princess."

@assurance_wear07:

"Happy birthday to my lil ADELEKE."

Davido calls Hailey his twin

Legit.ng had reported that Davido caused a stir over his recent interaction with his second daughter, Hailey.

The music star took to his Instagram to share a screenshot of himself on FaceTime with Hailey.

The photo raised a series of reactions from netizens.

