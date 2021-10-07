Singer Brymo has been asked to apologise to his colleague 2baba and his wife Annie Idibia for his recent accusations against them

The Ara crooner received some court papers from the father of seven, stating that his allegations against him caused him distress

The singer has, however, insisted that what he published on social media was true and would not mind going to court

Days after his colleague Brymo said 2baba accused him of sleeping with his wife, the African Queen crooner has reacted to the allegations.

2baba recently served Brymo court papers and the Ara crooner took to his social media again to let his fans know.

In the court papers, Brymo was told to withdraw his allegations against the father of seven and apologise to him and his wife or risk being sued for a whopping sum of N1bn.

2face gives Brymo 2 days to withdraw his accusations against him. Photos: @official2baba, @brymolawale

2baba set to sue Brymo

According to 2baba's lawyers, Brymo's allegations brought distress to the singer and his wife. The added that it also affected the respect 2baba enjoys from family members, friends and business associates.

A part of the statement reads:

"...We demand that within 48 hours of receipt of this letter, you withdraw your statement and publish on your entire social media accounts an unreserved apology to our clients and his wife.

Should you fail or refuse to meet our demands, we shall perfect our client's instructions to pursue redress by seeking no less than one billion naira in damages against you in court."

Brymo, however, doesn't seem fazed by the content in the paper, as he insists that what he published is true.

Read the statement below:

Nigerians react

l.tobiloba:

"Brymo, Don’t be intimated. If truly your claims are right, stand on your ground."

owo_labi_anis:

"I'm not surprised! As this move right here is common within powerful people in Nigeria, you try to settle things privately with them, they ignores you and when you try publicly they use power to silence you. This is oppression in a greatest form."

matino____:

"2face reach this one e dey rush go court , when e wife trouble am e run go USA."

duke_cbe:

"haa, where Brymo wan see 1bil??"

justdanza.4:

"If brymo knows he’s right and has evidence he has to stand his ground. And sue 2face defamation of character."

bshizzle70a:

"I sincerely hope Brymo kept recordings of the allegations ( evidence) , otherwise it’s his word against Tuface’s . That’s not how the Law works."

fada_bitcoin:

"why u go accuse person for sleeping with ur lovely wife . And you want him to be quiet . Na your get Nigerian court or na ur papa create constitution?"

Annie calls out 2baba

2baba and his wife Annie Idibia aired their marital problems in public after she took to social media to call out the star.

According to her, his family members never liked her no matter how hard she tried. The actress added that she was never worthy of them despite making sacrifices for their family.

Not stopping there, Annie also accused 2baba of once going to Disneyland with his kids and spending several nights in the same apartment as his baby mama.

