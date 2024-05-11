The report that the NUC has listed the worst universities in Nigeria has been fact-checked to be a false publication

A blog had claimed in one of its publications, but it could not be found on the NUC website or its social media handles

Also, the publisher did not include any link as its source and was traced to another blog post published on January 2023

The report that the National University Commission (NUC) has listed some public and private universities as the worst in Nigeria has been fact-checked and debunked as fake.

A blog post on May 6, 2024, claimed that the NUC published the names of Nigeria's worst public and private universities. One of the universities is Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University in Bauchi state, rated 0.59 points.

The post claimed that as we have the best universities in Nigeria, so does the list of the worst in the country. It added that it was necessary to inform Nigerians about the development so that they could make the right choice when it comes to seeking admission.

The blog post reads in part:

“There is no point in attending a university that the commissioning body (NUC) has listed out as being among the worst universities, especially where there are options of the best, highly-ranked universities to choose from.”

NUC did not list worst universities in Nigeria

However, Dubawa, a fact-checking organisation, fact-checked the post and discovered it fake. This is because scrutiny of the NUC website showed that the university regulation body did not publish such a list, even on its social media handles, such as X and Facebook.

Also, an analysis of the post showed that the article did not cite any source, either the NUC website or the executive secretary, and there was no link as a source of the publication.

The medium traced the article to another blog, Odogwu Media Communication, published on January 7, 2024.

Universities that addressed fake professor's list

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National University Commission (NUC) has dismissed the report that a list of over 100 yet-to-be-identified individuals are fake professors and are associating them with various universities in the country.

According to Premium Times, Chris Maiyaki, the acting executive secretary of the NUC, in an interview on Sunday, January 7, said the commission did not blacklisted anyone as fake professors at any point in time.

