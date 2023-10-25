Brymo has boldly called out his colleague and Grammy award winner Burna Boy for stealing his intellectual property

The Ara crooner claimed Burna Boy, Davido, and 2Baba sent people to beat him up as he came up with different controversies as proof

As expected, the singer's claims about his colleagues have sparked reactions, with some netizens criticising him

Talented singer and songwriter Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, better known as Brymo, has stirred up reactions with a bold claim about Grammy-winning musician Damini Ogulu Burna Boy stealing his song.

Brymo, in a series of tweets via his X account, alleged that Burna Boy's 'City Boys' and 'I Told Them' were sampled from his upcoming album, 'Macabre.'

Brymo accused Burna Boy, Davido and 2Baba of plotting against him. Credit: @brymoolawale @official2baba @burnaboygram @davido

Source: Instagram

The Ara singer said what Burna Boy did was a "crime" and he should serve a jail term.

An extract from Brymo's post read:

"By end of this year y’all will recollect that ‘Macabre’ wasn’t released when in the public, and as privately as it gets .: ‘city boy’.. and ‘I Told You’ were fed to Burna Boy.."

See his post below:

Brymo makes bold claims about Burna Boy, 2Baba and Davido

In another series of tweets, Brymo claimed Burna Boy sent some boys to beat him. He also stirred controversies about the use of number 7 by Burna Boy and Davido.

Brymo, in a tweet, wrote:

"2face tell me say the boys wey attack me na 7 boys.. Burna get 7 for track title .. And I don see Davido video with everybody wearing 7 in it … they are together .. and they have crossed me, and will forever regret it !!.”

See his tweet below:

In another tweet, he wrote:

"It already did, since 2019 when 2face, Burna, and Davido were named by the boys who attacked me at a hotel on chevron drive lekki, and were confirmed to be 7 boys by 2face a year later… and I have not taken a single shot at Anyone, yet.. and in the 4 years since then.."

Source: Legit.ng