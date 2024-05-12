A diehard fan of Afrobeat singer, Wizkid, has shown how much he loves the singer at a club he went to

In the recording, the man was seen giving the DJ bundles of cash so that he can play only Wizkid's song

Fans of the singer went to the comment section to hail him, while some were not happy with what he did

A man has shown that he can go to any length just to ensure Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid's song is heard where he goes.

In a viral video, the man was seen giving a DJ bundles of cash so that he can only play Wizkid's song in the club he went to..

The joyful man was seen holding bundles of money, while his friend, who was beside him also had cash in his hands.

Man pays DJ millions to play only Wizkid's song at club. Photo credit @wizkidayo

DJ says Wizkid's song brings money

Happy about what going on, the DJ who was dancing as he played the Made in Lagos's crooner's song noted that only the Grammy Award winner's song can bring so much money for him.

The DJ had about ten bundles of cash on his table as he played.

This came after a man criticised Wizkid's new song and advised the singer to retire from active music.

American producer defends Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that an American producer known as Dro had spoken about Wizkid's sacrifice for his music career.

Wizkid had claimed that he was an Afrobeat artist, and he warned bloggers and others not to label him as such.

Defending the singer, Dro said he was the one who produced 'Essence', and that Wizkid worked on improving his sound without the help of any record label.

Source: Legit.ng