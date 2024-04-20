Singer Brymo has called out three of his colleagues in the music industry, 2Baba, Davido and Burna Boy and gave them names

In the audio recording, Brymo, alleged that the three were murderers as he took turns to explain why he named each of them in that category

He said that they were the first to look for his trouble and that would be the greatest mistake mistake they would make

Nigerian singer, Olawale Ashimi, better known as Brymo, has begun a new calling out spree in an audio uploaded online.

In the recording, he slammed Davido, 2Baba, and Burna Boy and claimed that they were all murderers. Brymo said they first went after him and explained that it would be the greatest regret of their lives.

Brymo slams Davido, Burna Boy and 2Baba for coming for him. Photo credit @davido/@burnaboygram/@brymolawale

Source: Instagram

Brymo claims Davido kills his kids

In the viral audio, the 'Good Morning' crooner alleged that Davido has been killing all male children that he has.

He noted that he has been raising his own son, unlike the singer who allegedly killed his.

Brymo talks about 2Baba

After tackling Davido, he went for 2Baba. According to him, the 'African Queen' crooner left all his male children with their mothers.

He added that it was better for 2Baba to stay away from him.

Brymo slams Burna Boy

Speaking about the self-acclaimed Giant of Africa, the controversial singer said that Burna Boy might allegedly not have a child in his life.

Brymo claimed the three singers represent the absence of men in their lives.

Recall that Brymo had taken a swipe at Davido and Burna Boy before. He slammed them for claiming kind of Afrobeat.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Brymo said about his three colleagues. Here are some of the comments below:

@inside9janews:

"Make una do GoFundMe fro brymo o. He needs to increase his doses."

@titilala_brownsugar:

"Depression is real someone please check on him."

@annie_kemz:

"You wey dey read comments that hold phone with one hand I greet you ooh.'

@olaoluwakiiiiitan:

"I like your music but I don’t understand this attitude anymore brymo u no dey do like this before o.'

@tattoo_trybe

":Waterfalls.'

@justunde_:

"I can’t keep it anymore guys, Na me swear for Brymo."

@pretty_tari1:

"This law suit go plenty.'

@chikechuma_b:

"When man no make am he go blame another man. Frustration and depression no good."

@honeydropfashion:

"Can we listen to him before writing him off as drug addict or depression>"

Brymo begs for forgiveness

Legit.ng had reported that Brymo had apologized for for the second time after slamming the Igbos over a comment he made which sparked outrage on social media.

He had taken to Twitter to blasts the Igbos. He sent a series of hateful messages to the tribe.

Retracing his steps, he apologized for the tweets two times on social media.

Source: Legit.ng