Ex-Nigerian captain and goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, is reportedly a goalkeeper trainer with Iris Club de Croix Football Club in France

Legit.ng recalls that Enyeama retired from playing professional football in 2020, five years after quitting the national team

In what seemed a new video, a Nigerian football stakeholder, John Dosu, said Enyeama and his co-technical crew members achieved promotion with their French club

Paris, France - A video has emerged showing former Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, crowded by joyous players in a foreign country.

According to John Dosu, one of the coaches of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Shooting Stars, Enyeama is currently a goalkeeper trainer with Iris Club de Croix Football Club in France's under-17 league.

Enyeama defends his goal during a round of 16 match between France and Nigeria during the 2014 FIFA world cup. Photo credit: EVARISTO SA

Dosu said the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner's French side secured promotion from Ligue 2 to the Championnat national U-17 — the highest tier of under-17 football in France.

Dosu shared videos on his known X (formerly known as Twitter) page on Saturday night, May 11, and Sunday morning, May 12, showing the 41-year-old Enyimba and Lille legend in what appears to be a foreign environment.

Legit.ng captures some reactions on X to the clips below:

@diego4milan :

"These are the kind of people we should be begging to come work with our NT, not those one that will sit doing nothing, always hanging around for NT job, all in the name of they're Ex internationals."

@442Scouting commented:

"So happy to see."

