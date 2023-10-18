Controversial Nigerian singer Brymo has finally reacted to Portable's wish to have a song with him

The Zazu crooner had earlier made a video querying why Brymo's career went dead and offered a collaboration

In his reply to Portable, Brymo called him out and revealed that he is not into collaborations anymore

Olawale Olofooro, popularly known as Brymo, sparked reactions on social media over his reply to colleague Portable.

The singer on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to a video of Portable declaring his career dead and offering to collaborate with him on a song.

Brymo disclosed he's no longer into collaborations and dragged Portable for being so behind and failing to realise he is at the top in the entertainment industry.

He queried if Portable prefers to identify with his old image and advised him to face matters that concern him.

"Sorry Portable.. I no dey collaborate of late, and you dey so behind that you no get awareness say I be your industry head boy.. or you just prefer to identify with the days when I been dey like all else…and I go advise make you often dey talk about your concerns first."

See the tweet below:

Reactions to Brymo's reply

Netizens shared different opinions about Brymo's reply to his colleague, Portable.

Read comments below:

@lastborn0805:

"Someone should please summarize what brymo just typed. Someone is showing love and this is the response he gets? I don’t understand you man."

@packageboss2606:

"Did you watch another video?are you really doing drrugs??? Portable sounds like a fan and someone who respects you as a king but here you are???"

@GarriAddict:

"I’m waiting for Portable response "

@JuliusAidelebe:

"Some of y’all are too stupid to know the difference between disrespect and love."

@SamsonOgundipe_:

"Seems like your music and your personality are in contrast. I love your music man, but this your personality is trashy."

@Lekeberyl:

"At first glance u go think portable is doing this for love...but after i watch this multiple times i see that this is not love...this is disrespecting. When did portable even get name? Person wey suppose dey find how e go get better of his style."

@oris616:

"The place where he said shey brymo no dey sing again funny me sha cos how he go say that kind thing."

