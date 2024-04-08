Hours after Brymo's recent interview with skit maker Isbae U went viral, Burna Boy has taken to his social media page to fire back at his colleague

Brymo's comment was a response to a dig made by Burna Boy about him falling off the music grid

During his interview with Isbae U, Brymo trolled Burna Boy, noting that at least he carries so much value that the ODG felt the need to use his name in one of his songs

A bitter rival between Nigerian singers Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and Ibrahim Olarenwaju, better known as Brymo, seems to be brewing.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a recent interview granted by Brymo to skit maker and YouTuber Isbae U. While on the show, Brymo spoke about Burna Boy passing a subtle dig at him in one of his songs.

Grammy award winner Burna Boy takes to the street to fight with Brymo as he responds to his comments about him. Photo credit: @brymo/@burnaboygram

He responded to Burna Boy's dig, noting that nothing would make him include the Grammy winner's name in his songs as he did using his name.

Brymo averred that he carries so much value that Burna Boy deemed it fit to diss him.

Burna Boy fires back

Brymo's comment about the Nigerian Grammy award winner has stirred a reaction from the Twice As Tall singer.

In a comment posted on his Instagram story, Burna noted that he was so big that his colleagues now do or say anything to get at him.

He also slammed the type of music Brymo does, calling it "Yoruba proverb music."

Read the full excerpt of Burna Boy's comment below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's reply to Brymo

Here are some of the comments that trailed Burna Boy's response to Brymo:

@confxdential:

"He Dey sing "Yoruba music proverb” burna definitely listens to his music.You fit use another thing enter Brymo but that music aspect, abeg."

@jidekol:

"Brymo is more talented than Burna but we are not ready for that conversation."

@suman_yemi:

"For you to relate to Brymo's music you have to be highly sensitive not just for regular people."

@kewa_emmanuel:

"This one no sweet jare…brymo still leading."

@justsaykobena:

"All na yeye capping. Brymo sabi period. You fit use another thing enter am ooo but not his type of music."

@just.moyin:

"Me I like Brymo music o."

@bigquan20:

"Dey play…. Brymo is fcking talented. Na grace you see. Thank your Creator."

@iamdjayconstant:

"Brymo dey give burna pressure lowkey! Baba no sleep they post at 3am."

@sir_wills001:

"I dunno what y’all on but give brymo his flowers. Two legends .. Yoruba music merchants."

@moyotheshawty:

"Isn’t that the same thing Angelique kijo is doing as well. sorry but Brymo has lyrics."

@cosmical_boy:

"Lyrically Brymo is goated, he’s just not commercially successful like Burna❤️ Burna is a big deal."

Source: Legit.ng