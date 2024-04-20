Recently, ace Nigerian singer and songwriter Davido made news after a video captured him in tears, kneeling, and begging a US model for some reasons Legit.ng is yet to deduce

However, while many question the musician for reasons behind his intense emotions, Legit.ng revisited moments other Nigerian superstars trailed the same path

This piece highlights that celebrities are humans just like the rest of us, as we look at the times they dropped their stoic fronts and unexpectedly burst into tears for different causes

A few days ago, famous Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, made waves online after a leaked video showed him crying hypnotically in the bedroom of one of his recently reported side chicks.

While many wondered what could have led to such a disparaging scenario, Legit.ng looked at different occurrences that have made other top-celebrated personalities cry to the point that it made it to the public domain.

BBNaija Mercy Eke debunks rumoured affair

Big Brother Naija season 4 Mercy Eke broke down in tears sometime around October 2022 after being accused of having an affair with popular auto dealer IVD (Ikechukwu Ogbonna).

Recall that the businessman faced multiple claims of unethical behaviour following his wife's death, one of which was having numerous affairs with Lekki girls.

The controversial blog GistLover allegedly pointed out that Mercy was one of the women IVD was sleeping with.

Mercy immediately went on her Instagram Live session to debunk the report and cursed the blogger in tears for mentioning her name. She also shared videos and receipts from her business transactions with him, claiming she had nothing personal with them.

Tonto Dikeh talks about physical abuse in her ex-marriage

Renowned Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh startled her fans in 2017 when she disclosed that her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, was having an affair with his current wife, actress Rosy Meurer.

Tonto revealed in a candid interview with Media Room Hub how Olakunle Churchill physically mistreated, and cheated on her.

The upcoming politician broke down in tears as she revealed that the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana has bare photos and videos of her displaying injuries she incurred as a result of physical abuse she received at the hands of her husband after she ran to them during one of their fights in Ghana.

Patience Ozokwo moved to tears as Mercy Johnson gifted her wrappers

Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo couldn't believe her eyes the moment her junior colleague Mercy Johnson showed her tremendous appreciation with a huge stash of naira notes and expensive African print wrappers.

In a video shared by Mercy Johnson, online Mama G, as she is fondly called, was visibly moved to tears as she received the gifts from her industry daughter.

Portable cries out as police storm his bar

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, made headlines last year after his encounter with police officials when they attempted to arrest him.

A video of the Zazu crooner crying out and defying the police officers' authority as they attempted to take him to the station became another topic for ridicule.

Victor Osimhen sheds tears as Napoli fails to win Scudetto

Popular Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen touched our hearts when he could not hide his anguish. He visibly cried when Napoli failed to win the Serie A title after 33 years, with a 1-1 draw against Salernitana in 2023.

Napoli took the lead early in the game and appeared to be in control until 10 minutes later, when the visitor's attacker, Boulaye Dia, equalised.

The African footballer of the year was blamed for Dia's equaliser after he mistakenly allowed the Senegalese striker to slide past him into the penalty area before smashing the ball into the back of the goal. He was super furious as Salernitana celebrated around him,

Curvy US lady in Davido’s leaked clips spills more

An American model identified as Gorgeousdoll, aka Kourtney, came forward to speak about the recent scandals surrounding Davido.

According to her, the restroom picture she took with Davido was mistakenly shared on Instagram due to some default settings on her iPhone, which also tagged a couple of her friends in the post.

Her friends, including Nativepink, started getting trolled for it, so they went to their group chat to extract the video of Davido crying that Gorgeousdoll had initially shared with them.

