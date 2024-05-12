The presidency has reacted to the ongoing political crisis between the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu will not take sides

Ngelale said Tinubu will not allow any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers state government

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the Presidency will not take sides in the ongoing political crisis rocking Rivers state.

Ngelale said anyone who thinks President Tinubu will take sides in the feud between the minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara will be disappointed.

Presidency says Tinubu won't allow any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers government Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

He stated this while speaking during an interview on TVC on Sunday, May 12, Vanguard reports.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“I believe that anyone who believes that by their actions, whether it’s from the Federal level, State level or the legislative branch in the State or the executive branch in the state. “…if they are banking on Mr President to take sides on this matter, they’re mistaking and they’ll be disappointed.”

He further stated that President Tinubu won’t allow any attempt to frustrate the Rivers government.

Ngelale said Tinubu said will ensure that everybody has what they need in order to work.

The presidential spokesperson said:

“He will also ensure that any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers State Government of conducting its affairs in a way that it would benefit the Rivers people, that’s obviously not going to be allowed by this President or anybody else.

“So, I think there’s a need for all stakeholders to understand that Mr President won’t take sides.”

Ex-commissioner discloses where Fubara would be without Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former commissioner of works in Rivers state, Alabo George-Kelly, has revealed the position Fubara would have been without Wike.

Alabo said Fubara would have been “a level 14 officer in the civil service” without Wike who helped him to rise.

He alleged that he resigned from Fubara's cabinet because the governor was spending money without appropriation.

Source: Legit.ng