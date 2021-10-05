Popular Nigerian singer, Brymo has taken to social media with a lengthy post about an unpleasant experience with his colleague, 2baba

Brymo called out 2baba for falsely accusing him of sleeping with his wife, Annie, and for being behind a physical attack on him

Brymo's statement is coming just after 2baba and Annie's reconciliation after she called him out on social media

September was a month of call out and drags on social media and it looks like October is also shaping up to be a drama-filled one.

Popular Nigerian singer, Brymo has taken to social meda to call out legendary singer and colleague, 2baba.

Brymo, 2baba and Annie

Source: Instagram

The singer penned a lengthy note on social media where he revealed that 2baba falsely accused him of sleeping with his wife, Annie and also orchestrated a physical attack against him.

Brymo spills the tea

Brymo disclosed that he has waited with his soul devoid of everlasting peace since the accusation was thrown at him and never taken back.

He continued by talking about how he was reluctant to meet with 2baba after he was reached out to for a feature but was persuaded. He said the week before then he had been in Annie's company as well as other people.

According to him, Annie attacked him with a question which he shot back nicely with a reply and then he eventually met 2baba who was generous enough to let him know the fate of people who had eyes on his 'throne'.

Weeks later, Brymo revealed that he was lured into being hosted by someone he had just met, who asked if he would like to join an organisation, and everything went south when four boys physically assaulted him much later, leaving him with a black eye.

The singer further revealed that he confirmed from an undisclosed source that 2baba was behind the attack which he denied when asked directly.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

ubifranklintriplemg:

"Very disrespectful."

kemz_kemzy:

"We are just 5days in October and y’all started already but Brymo, you sleep with em or not?"

kel_fst_eie:

"Them don start, what kinda rubbish is this?"

eddy_montana_adingi:

"2face can’t say these things."

synergy20t:

"This guy sha Dey find any where too enter limelight back. If he like make he say him and bobrisky Dey date self we don’t care."

Annie calls out 2baba

2baba and his wife Annie Idibia aired their marital problems in public after she took to social media to call out the star.

According to her, his family members never liked her no matter how hard she tried. The actress added that she was never worthy of them despite making sacrifices for their family.

Not stopping there, Annie also accused 2baba of once going to Disneyland with his kids and spending several nights in the same apartment as his baby mama.

