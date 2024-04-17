Nigerian singer Brymo has resumed dragging his colleague Burna Boy, as he fearlessly tagged his social media handle this time

The indigenous artist claimed that the Grammy award-winning singer was emulating his voice and not making good use of it

He further challenged the I Told Them crooner with a list of things, igniting massive reactions online

Nigerian singer Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, better known as Brymo, has resumed the fight with his chief foe, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy.

Recall that the two have been in a long-term on-and-off clash. And recently, the Grammy award-winning singer insinuated that his colleague sings "Yoruba proverb music." He also claimed that Fuji legends like Kwam 1 and Saheed Osupa were better than Brymo.

Brymo tags Burna Boy on Instagram. Credit: @brymoolawale, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In continuation of their beef, the Yoruba folklore artist took to his Instagram stories to make demands on the City Boy hitmaker.

Brymo asked Burna to leave the pop scene and channel his energy into something different.

He further stated that the Atlantic Records star has a voice like his but can't use it well.

Brymo, on the other hand, noted that Burna was an international artist who couldn't do without his attention, and challenged him to ask for his help if he needed it.

See his below:

Reactions trail Brymo's post

Netizens pointed out the guts Brymo had to tag Burna Boy's handle on his post.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Big_Aby:

"Brymo fit don dey use style craze make we no know o."

@numberonetweep:

"Na why this guy no go far with him talent smh."

@Mrlekan213:

"This matter go long."

@Royal_Citizens:

"Burna boy should be humble and seek forgiveness from Brymo. Singing about him in his song in that derogatory manner is simply being disrespectful.

"Brymo is not his mate, and that he has more international popularity doesn’t change that fact."

@OfficiaManager1:

"He even acknowledges Burna has an international fame that’s a big respect."

@CollinsChinon19:

"And i go school o . I had to read , digest to understand this tweet . Am I the only one feeling like an olodo here ?"

Burna Boy uses Dubai N4bn gig to taunt Brymo

In a previous report, Burna reignited the online feud between him and singer Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, aka Brymo.

The Atlantic Records star, in a post he made on October 3, indirectly referred to the folk artist as a dog as he addressed his alleged Dubai incident.

Legit.ng reported that the Last Last crooner made headlines after he bragged about turning down a N4 billion deal in Dubai.

Source: Legit.ng