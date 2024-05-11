Atiku Abubakar's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, has accused the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, of frustrating Peter Obi to leave the PDP for the Labour Party

Ibe said Atiku was ready to drop his ambition if the presidential ticket would be zoned to the South East and not just the entire southern region

However, the presidential spokesperson alleged that Wike frustrated the move knowing that he would be able to get the ticket if it was zoned to the South in general

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has been accused of orchestrating Peter Obi's move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party.

Recall that Obi was the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 presidential election but dumped the party for the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku's spokesperson accused Wike of orchestrating Peter Obi's move to the Labour Party from the PDP

Obi later became the Labour Party's presidential candidate and became a reckoning force in the last general election, becoming the voice of the third force with over six million votes.

Since the PDP and Labour Party lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, the leading opposition has yet to resolve its internal crisis.

Atiku spokesperson blames Wike for PDP crisis

Paul Ibe, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, said Wike orchestrated the departure of Obi from the PDP to the Labour Party.

Ibe was hosted by Seun Okin in his weekly podcast. He disclosed that his principal was ready to allow the ticket of PDP presidential ticket to be zoned to the Southeast. Still, Wike frustrated the move, insisting that it must be zoned to the Southern region in general because of his personal interest.

He said:

"Wike had promoted the zoning of the presidency to the south. Atiku Abubakar had said that he was prepared to get himself off the ticket if the party zoned the ticket to the Southeast.

"Wike frustrated that effort because he believed that if it was zoned to the south, not the southeast, he would be in the best position to be able to get the ticket."

