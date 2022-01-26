Nmplol’s biography: age, height, real name, ethnicity, partner

Nmplol is an American actor, Twitch star and social media influencer. He rose to stardom after he started streaming games on his Twitch account. For instance, he is famously known for playing World of Warcraft. So, who is Nmplol when the cameras are off?

What is Nmplol's real name? The Twitch star's real name is Nicholas Polom. However, he prefers using Nmplol across his social media platforms. What else is known about him?

Nick Polom’s profile summary

Real name: Nicholas Polom

Nicholas Polom Nickname: Nmplol

Nmplol Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 25 January 1991

25 January 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Rochester, Michigan, USA

Rochester, Michigan, USA Current residence: Austin, Texas, United States

Austin, Texas, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5’10’’

5’10’’ Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 159

159 Weight in kilograms: 72

72 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Malena Tudi

Malena Tudi Siblings : 1

: 1 Education: Oakland University

Oakland University Profession: Actor, director, Twitch star

Actor, director, Twitch star Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @nmplol

@nmplol Twitter: @nmplol

@nmplol Twitch: @Nmplol

Nmplol’s biography

He was born on 25 January 1991 in Rochester, Michigan, USA. Nick was raised alongside his younger sister, whose name is unknown. Although he has not disclosed the names of his parents, he often shares their photos on his official Instagram account.

Where did Nick Polom attend college?

He attended a private school in his hometown, and after graduating from high school, he enrolled in Oakland University, where he graduated with a degree.

How old is Nick Polom?

Nick Polom's age is 31 years as of 2022. He was born in 1991. He celebrates his birthday on 25 January, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Nick Polom’s nationality?

The social media influencer is an American citizen.

What is Nick Polom's ethnicity?

He is of mixed ethnicity. Is Nick Polom half white? Yes, he comes from a mixed ethnic background of African and American ancestry. His mother is white, while his father is black.

Career

Nick Polom, also famous as Nmplol, is a Twitch star and social media influencer. He began his gaming career by streaming live sessions on Twitch, which brought him into the spotlight.

He has amassed a vast following on the platform due to his most-watched gameplay videos and vlogs. At the present, his Twitch channel has 954 thousand followers.

Is Nick Polom in OTK?

Yes, he is also an executive co-founder of One True King (OTK). He works with Mizkif, Zack Asmongold, Rich Campbell, Esfandtv, Jschlatt, Tips Out and Vincent Cyr.

As an actor, he has starred in several movies and television shows. Here are some of the famous movies and TV shows he played roles in.

Pokemon Destruction (2020)

(2020) Sodapoppin Memes (2013-2021)

(2013-2021) Sh*tcamp (2021)

(2021) Sodapoppin Twitch Clips (2021)

(2021) Pokemon Destruction (2020)

Nick Polom's net worth

Unfortunately, no verified sources state how much the Twitch star is worth. However, according to Idol Networth, he has an estimated net worth of $1 million. He primarily earns his income from acting and brand endorsements.

Nick Polom's cars

In 2021, the Twitch star bought a red car. He posed for a picture beside the car and shared it on Instagram. The caption of the post read,

Ppl probably wondering what car I drive since I meme the 640 hp all the time. First post verified on IG. Thoughts on my look?

Who is Nick Polom's girlfriend?

Nmpol has been in a long-term relationship with a girl named Malena Tudi. Like him, Nick Polom's girlfriend is a famous Twitch star; the two started dating in 2018.

Who is Nmplol's wife?

The American actor is not married yet hence he does not have a wife or children. He has a dog named Buddy.

How tall is Nick Polom?

Nick Polom's height is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres. He weighs an average of 159 pounds or 72 kilograms. His hair colour is brown while his eyes are brown.

Social Media presence

He is also active and famous on Instagram, with 102k followers at the time of writing. In addition, he has a Twitter account with over 311 thousand followers.

He has a YouTube channel which he launched on 7 June 2014, where he continued uploading his gameplay videos and vlogs.

Where is he now?

The Twitch star resides in Austin, Texas, the United States, with Chance Morris and Malena Tudi.

Nmplol is an American Twitch star, social media influencer and actor. He is best known for his Twitch channel, where he streams games such as World of Warcraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Consequently, he has continued to gain huge followings on his social media pages.

