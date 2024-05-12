BBNaija star Whitemoney has reacted to the extravagant outfits celebrities rocked at the recently held AMVCA 2024

The reality star went online to advise his fellow celebrities to make sure they fully pay for their outfits to avoid getting dragged online

Whitemoney’s advice raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens with many of them agreeing with him

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner Whitemoney has joined many other Nigerians to react to the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024 on social media.

Recall that the star-studded event which took place on May 11, 2024, took over social media after photos and videos of celebrities and their outfits made the rounds.

Video of Whitemoney's reaction to AMVCA outfits trend. Photos: @whitemoney_, @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney was no doubt moved by the different extravagant outfits he saw and he made a video to express himself.

In the viral clip, the BBNaija star spoke about how the celebrities who were at AMVCA must have spent millions in putting their outfits together. He went on to mention some of his BBNaija colleagues, Neo, Saga and Elozonam, and speak about what they wore.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Whitemoney however noted that he wasn’t an actor so he didn’t feel pressured to attend. He added that despite the huge amount of money his colleagues spent to dress up, some netizens would still analyse their outfits and call them the worst dressed.

On a final note, Whitemoney advised his celebrity colleagues to make sure they complete the payments for their outfits so that they won’t get dragged online.

In his words:

“I’ve been getting calls ‘Whitemoney you did not come to AMVCA, we did not see your outfit’ How? How will you see my outfit? How will I come? Are you not seeing what these brothers are wearing? They ain’t smiling bro! See Neo cloth! Neo Akpofure! Wetin be that? Elozonam be like angel wey dem deport from heaven say ‘go create your own heaven for earth’, Saga just be like all these pink Barbie gentlemen! See clothes! I no fit! I can’t cope or relate! You go use one point something million to sew better cloth, designer go bill you, you go call Swanky Jerry make he style you, he go style you finish and one idiot go dey behind laptop dey analyse your cloth and give you worst dressed. I no be actor so I’m not even feeling pressured, AMVCA na pressure, you go wear cloth wey you no fit wear again, 1 meter, nawa o. Abeg make sure you pay your designer finish o, make una no owe dem, they will call you out!”

Below is the video below:

Netizens react to Whitemoney’s video

Whitemoney’s video about the AMVCAs went viral online and some Nigerians shared their thoughts. Interestingly, a number of them seemed to agree with him. Read what they had to say below:

Lovethese111:

“But he’s saying the truth .”

Stephanieamaka:

“Sense no go Kee my brother .”

Kadel_dml:

“This guy too dey over-calculate. Igbo guys no dey disappoint .”

iizzyyprince:

“Realest talk oh!! Spend 1 or 2 meter for an outfit i wont wear again yet somebody will still use borrowed data to criticize the look self .. Una too pressure una self sha.”

Kanoel_fabrics:

“AMVCA = Pressure .”

medlin6020:

“He made absolute sense. No forming. He cannot put pressures on himself..I like you jare.”

Boss_nenesly:

“Abeg , I no wan hear stories, pay your designers abeg abeg , no stories .”

Na_me_be_lui_:

“That's the real deal!!! To owe them so they can talk about it and I can tell you the designers initiate the ideas in all the cases I have seen and I have seen many .”

Veevogee:

“He didn’t l!e though. The competition during AMVCA Abi be here o.”

mo__andra:

“If you no get moneyy stayy for house! if I cannot comman kee myself was a person .”

kings__rubies:

“AMVCA normally is all about awards for actors but celebrities have turned it into a competitive event for best dressed. Baba kindly stay on your lane, with that N1m you can do something tangible and see results. Leave fashion for “I beta pass my neighbor” people.”

Funke Akindele, others attend AMVCA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the fashion statements that took place at the 2024 AMVCAs.

The AMVCAs has become known for more than just talented filmmakers receiving their flowers, it has also become the playground for fashion lovers and enthusiasts as they make bold statements with their outfits.

Legit.ng compiled a list of some of the stars who graced the occasion with outfits that stood out and they include Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, RMD and more.

Source: Legit.ng