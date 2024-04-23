Popular Nigerian actor Fred Ebere came for the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN ) following its decision to ban Adanma Luke from producing movies

Recall that Junior Pope and four other crew members died on Anam River during their commute to her movie location

Fred Ebere called a couple of persons to be blamed over the tragic incident as he analyzed the situation

Popular Nigerian actor Fred Ebere, better known by his stage name Ten Kobo, shared his take on the tragic loss of his colleague Junior Pope and four other crew members.

Ten Kobo, in a roadside interview posted to his Facebook page, held several persons accountable for the boat mishap that occurred at Anam River in Anambra state.

Fred Ebere addresses AGN. Credit: @jnrpope, @tenkobo1, @adanmaluke

Source: Instagram

He began by calling out Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie (The Other Side of Life) that claimed the lives of the lost souls. He blamed her for failing to supply her crew members with life jackets.

Ten Kobo mentioned that Junior Pope would have demanded that a life jacket be provided before commuting on the water. He noted that the level of the late actor came with a lot of respect, which would have made him insist on safety measures.

In addition, Fred criticized TC Okafor for ringing the bell while they conveyed the river after he had already appeased the water gods.

He insinuated the possibility that TC's diabolic actions could have triggered the tragedy.

He ended by saying that AGN shouldn't ban Adanma Luke from further productions because everyone has a share in the guilt.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail Fred Ebere's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Motionone Onuchukwu:

"You are right bro he supposed to demand for life jacket before entering the boat because he is a big star to enter the river without life jacket , is death is very painful."

Gideon Anthony:

"God bless u, I just love your wise words, well spoken, how much is hero in your area?"

Ada usa page:

"Ur a wise man God bless you, that has nothing to do with the movie in question, blc she has spend a lot of money on that movie "e na ege ntii aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa " yagazie!"

Isaac Lizzybenson:

"If say JP wear life jacket this thing for know reach like this he for survive this know matter what."

Gist with Chris TV :

"He should have done so but some strange forces can make u to act wrongly, that is why we should always put God first in all we do."

Akpe M. Owan:

"He rang the bell cos they requested for goat and he had brought the goat. He was only alerting them."

Gist with Chris TV:

"You are very correct he has the right to demand for it but sometimes, somethings when someone's demise has been programmed by strange forces, it takes the grace of God to avert it."

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

In another report via Legit.ng, a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat incident, which claimed the lives of five people, including Junior Pope.

In a video, Bright had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

Source: Legit.ng