Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been urged to shelve any plan to tamper with structures at the Rivers state house of assembly quarters located along Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

Elders and leaders in Rivers state gave the warning when they paid a surprise visit to the quarters to assess the condition of the buildings on Sunday, May 12.

Fubara urged to shelve any plan to tamper with Rivers assembly quarters Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

The elders comprising past and present members of the National Assembly, local government chairmen, and opinion leaders, The Nation reports

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, said they were worried about reports of another impending demolition of a democratic institution and decided to assess the condition of the premises.

